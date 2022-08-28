PSG vs MONACO LIVE: Monaco lead after Volland goal
Ligue 1 / Matchday 4
Parc des Princes / 28.08.2022
21:54
RIGHT, THAT'S ALL FROM US!
Thanks for joining us for a fascinating game over in France! I'll be back soon - enjoy what's left of your weekend!
21:54
MISS ANY OF TONIGHT'S ACTION?
21:52
ACTION ELSEWHERE
21:47
MONACO CONTINUE THEIR SUPERB AWAY FORM
Monaco were great tonight, but that's typical of their recent away form. They're now on a run of just one defeat in 11 away Ligue 1 matches
21:44
PSG'S 100% RECORD OVER
So PSG drop points for the first time this season - and it's also the first time in 10 games they have failed to score more than once
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: PSG 1-1 MONACO
PSG's 100% start to the season comes to an end. Monaco were superb. Yes, the hosts had umpteen chances and should probably have scored another, but the visitors defended superbly
90+5'
HENRIQUE BOOKED
Well that's just bizarre. I'm not sure what he did wrong there
Yellow card
Caio Henrique
AS Monaco
90+4
HAKIMI BOOKED
That's poor from the full-back, who tries to drag Henrique off the pitch, and then gives him a push. Unsavoury scenes at the death
Yellow card
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
90+2'
DANILO FLICKS OVER
A free-kick comes into the box and the defender sees a skimmed header fly wide
90+1
FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON
We're into injury time. Can Monaco hold on?
88'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR MBAPPE
And another shot off target, this time meeting Hakimi's cross with his head, but he's unable to divert goalwards
87'
MESSI COMES OFF
Messi hasn't had the best of nights, and he's replaced by Pablo Sarabia, while Nordi Mukiele is on for Marquinhos
Off
Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Nordi Mukiele
Paris Saint-Germain
86'
VERRATTI BOOKED
Marco Verratti makes what looks like a stunning tackle to stop Monaco breaking forward, but the assist spots the use of an arm and a free-kick is given ,as is a yellow card
Yellow card
Marco Verratti
Paris Saint-Germain
85'
NUBEL TO THE RESCUE!
Mbappe is clean through on goal, but his powerful drive is saved by Nubel, who dives to his right to palm away. The goalkeeper has had a terrific night
84'
MONACO FANS MAKING SOME NOISE
The Monaco fans have been a right racket inside the Parc des Princes tonight. They're desperately trying to cheer their team towards a point
82'
PSG PRESSING FORWARD
PSG are laying siege to the Monaco goal but there's been no way through for them yet
77'
YELLOW TO KIMPEMBE
Minamino turns and drives forward, with Kimpembe only able to drag him down
Yellow card
Presnel Kimpembe
Paris Saint-Germain
77'
NEYMAR'S PENALTY
He certainly makes the 'keeper wait, and then delivers a typically cheeky finish
75'
HAKIMI SMASHES THE WOODWORK
What an effort! The wingback picks up a loose ball 25-yards out and drills a shot towards the bottom corner, but it clatters off the post and bounces to safety
74'
CAMARA WITHDRAWN
The midfielder's on a yellow card and should have got another booking for a foul on Messi moments ago. He's replaced by Jean Lucas
Off
Mohamed Camara
AS Monaco
On
Jean Lucas
AS Monaco