Ligue 1 - Paris Saint-Germain v Troyes LIVE: latest score as Soler levels after shock Balde opener
Ligue 1 / Matchday 13
Parc des Princes / 29.10.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
39'
FREE-KICK TO PSG
Neymar draws a foul from Porozo and PSG now have a free-kick in a dangerous central area. It's got Messi's name written all over it.
38'
BLOCK
Messi finds a pocket of space on the edge of the box but his shot is charged down.
37'
GAMEPLAN
Troyes are sitting back, nice and compact, waiting for the chance to break while frustrating PSG. Mbappe, Neymar and Messi haven't flourished as they might have hoped so far.
35'
INCH-PERFECT TACKLE
Odobert is leading another Troyes charge down the left until Kimpembe steps in and makes an inch-perfect sliding tackle to win possession back for PSG.
32'
COMPOSURE
Cool as you like, Palmer-Brown takes the ball down just outside his own penalty area, dribbling past Messi before running through a crowd of players to carry Troyes forward.
Image credit: Getty Images
29'
SHOT BLOCKED
Troyes are still causing the problems o the counter, though. Balde, who has six league goals this season, drives through the middle and has options either side. But he opts to shoot, his shot deflected behind for a corner by Kimpembe.
26'
OFF THE MARK
Soler is off the mark in Ligue 1 this season. PSG, as you would imagine, are in total control now.
24'
Goal
Carlos Soler
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOAL! PSG 1-1 TROYES (CARLOS SOLER)
PSG are level thanks to a moment of magic from Neymar!
The Brazilian lifts a magnificent pass to find the perfectly-timed run of Soler, he rounds the onrushing goalkeeper and slides it into an empty net.
19'
SHOT FROM DISTANCE!
Ramos attempts an ambitious shot from 30 yards out. Gallon, who doesn't see it until late, makes a punch with two fists.
16'
FOUL ON NEYMAR
The Brazilian embarks on a solo run from deep but is quickly closed down by a block of Troyes players. Kouame takes matters into his own hands by taking out the PSG forward.
13'
MESSI CROSS
PSG win a corner, which they work short. Messi eventually whips in a cross, just missing the outstretched boot of Ramos as it bounces into Gallon's arms.
10'
IT SHOULD BE 2-0 TO TROYES!
Troyes are shredding the PSG defence to pieces on the counter-attack, and they should double their lead!
Conte leads the attack once more and he looks up and picks out Lopes at the back post. He controls a diagonal ball and launches a shot at goal from inside the box... but it's deflected behind for a corner.
9'
NOT QUITE
Bernat's eyes lights up as a through ball is heading in his direction but Troyes goalkeeper Gallon is assertive once more as he gathers.
7'
PRESSURE
Messi pops up inside the Troyes box, cuts it back to Soler whose shot is deflected behind for a corner.
5'
PSG FREE-KICK
A first sight of goal for PSG as the hosts win a free-kick on the right flank. Messi whips it to the back post but Gallon is off his line to collect it comfortably.
3'
Goal
Mama Baldé
ESTAC Troyes
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! PSG 0-1 TROYES (MAMA BALDE)
Would you believe it?! Troyes are ahead!
A simple ball down the left finds the full-back Conte in acres of space. He delivers it into the middle, finding Lopes who manages to feed it to Blade and he lashes it into the top corner.
What a start for the visitors!
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
The hosts get us underway.
15:55
FIVE MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF!
While PSG will be looking for the win that would move them five points above Lens in second, Troyes could move into the top half of the table with a shock victory.
15:50
TEAMS IN FULL
PSG XI: Donnarumma, Mukiele, Kimpembe, Ramos, Berna, Vitinha, Verratti, Soler, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.. subs: Sanches, Ruiz, Hakimi, Mendes, Navas, Ekitike, Bitshiabu, Sarabia,
Troyes XI: Gallon, Balde, Porozo, Palmer-Brown, Salmier, Conte, Lopes, Kouame, Chavalerin, Odobert, Balde.. subs: Ugbo, Larouci, Lis, Rami, Yade, Dingome, Ripart, Palaversa, Bruus.