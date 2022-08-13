PSG vs Montpellier live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as Les Parisiens are back at home
Ligue 1 / Matchday 2
Parc des Princes / 13.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
28'
ANOTHER BIG SAVE!
Omlin is really pulling out all the stops tonight in the Montpellier goal! After a quick PSG breakaway, Messi gets the ball to feet just outside the box, and opts for the low curling shot, but the Montpellier 'keeper does really well to dive low to his right and tip the ball away!
25'
ANOTHER BIG SAVE!
Omlin makes another crucial stop! Messi curls one in towards the near post, but Omlin just about get his fingertips to it to push it onto the post! The ball eventually goes out for a PSG corner.
24'
FREE-KICK
PSG have a free-kick from around 30-yards out slightly right of centre. Messi stands over it...
23'
Paris Saint-Germain
MBAPPE HAS HIS PENALTY SAVED!
What a save from Omlin to deny Mbappe!
The striker goes for the powerful shot to the right, but the goalkeeper makes the save down to his left to tip it away! That may prove to be a big moment in this match!
22'
PENALTY TO PSG!
After a VAR review, PSG are awarded a spot kick! Ferri handled the ball in the box whilst in a duel with Nuno Mendes, and the referee points to the spot!
20'
CHANCE!
Neymar is causing problems again! He receives a great through pass from Vitinha, which cuts the Montpellier defence open. He gets the ball and runs at the defence, leaving Sacko for dead. However, he decides to go on the outside, making the angle hard.
He tries to arrow a shot in, but it just goes back across goal with nobody to meet it!
18'
STILL 0-0 HERE
Almost twenty minutes gone here in the French capital, and it remains goalless.
Image credit: Getty Images
17'
WHAT A CHANCE!
PSG finally manage to break through Montpellier's low block as Messi clips a beautifully weighted chipped through pass for Neymar to chase in the box, but his first touch takes the ball away from him, and Omlin grabs hold of the ball!
14'
PSG DOMINATING THE BALL
The initial corner is cleared, but PSG win the ball back quickly to try and instigate another attack.
12'
BLOCK!
A quick free-kick is played to Mbappe from deep on the right. He picks out Hakimi on the overlap, and wants the give-and-go with the cutback back into the box, but Sainte-Luce makes a block with an outstretched leg and the ball goes out for a corner.
10'
LOW BLOCK
Montpellier's low block seems to be working well at the moment, as PSG are struggling to break it down. They are often trying to work the ball out wide towards Hakimi and Mendes to stretch the Montpellier back line, but there has been no real breakthrough so far.
It seems that set-pieces may become more important for PSG tonight if the visitors continue to remain resolute at the back.
7'
SAVE!
Neymar clips a delightful cross to the back post, intended for the on-rushing Hakimi. Montpellier goalkeeper Omlin gets there first though, and punches the ball away, which trickles for a corner.
5'
BRIEF STOPPAGE
Savanier goes down with a lower back/hip injury for Montpellier after getting taken out by Neymar. After receiving some treatment, he is okay to carry on.
3'
POOR!
Neymar's free-kick is poor, and it's blocked! Montpellier scramble the ball clear.
3'
FREE-KICK!
Neymar is tripped by Ferri just outside the area, and PSG have a potential goalscoring chance.
2'
PSG IN CONTROL OF BALL
Montpellier have decided to just sit in their shape and let PSG have the ball.
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here at the Parc des Princes! Montpellier kick the game off.
19:55
KICK-OFF IS JUST FIVE MINUTES AWAY
Not long to go now until we get underway here at the Parc des Princes.
19:50
MBAPPE BACK IN TEAM
After a recent adductor problem, Kylian Mbappe is back in the starting lineup for PSG and makes his first Ligue 1 start of the season.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:45
CAN PSG KEEP UNBEATEN HOME RECORD GOING?
PSG went unbeaten at home for the entirety of last season in Ligue 1, and their current run in the top flight stands at ten matches unbeaten overall.