Paris Saint-Germain v Nice in Ligue 1 LIVE updates - sublime Messi free-kick gives hosts first-half lead
Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Parc des Princes / 01.10.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
HT
HALF-TIME - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN 1-0 NICE
Lionel Messi's sublime free-kick in the 29th-minute gives PSG a narrow lead at the break. It has been one-way traffic, though, and this game - it seems - is only heading in one direction.
Image credit: Getty Images
45'
SAVE!
Messi stings the fingertips of Schmeichel after Duante needlessly gives possession away in his own half.
PSG have to settle for the corner... which comes to nothing.
43'
ATTACK BREAKS DOWN
Messi handles as he attempts to keep the ball under his spell in a threatening position.
41'
SLOPPY
Ramsey's overhit pass is just the latest in a collection from Nice in this lacklustre first half.
They have completely lost their way since Messi's 29th-minute opener.
39'
MESSI ON THE MOVE AGAIN
Messi puts on the accelerator to spark another attack from deep. He's really in the mood tonight. This time, however, the move comes to little.
37'
WILD FROM MESSI
Messi won't want to see this one back: he blazes the ball into row-Z with a shot from distance.
Uncharacteristic.
35'
OVER FROM NEYMAR
This time it's Neymar who wins the debate to hit the free-kick. And it's nowhere near as good as his colleague's as the Brazilian lifts it over the bar.
34'
PSG HAVE ANOTHER FREE-KICK
Messi is over the ball again as PSG win another free-kick in a threatening position, this one a little further back.
-
WATCH: MESSI'S SUBLIME FREE-KICK
What a goal.
30'
AS IT STANDS...
PSG will return to the top of Ligue 1, two points above Marseille. A goal difference of +23 already - and it's still early in the match.
29'
Goal
Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN 1-0 NICE (LIONEL MESSI)
Ah, that's majestic! Messi steps up to take the free-kick he won on the edge of the box and wow, he curls it into the top corner. Schmeichel didn't move!
It's his fifth league goal of the season so far.
27'
YELLOW CARD!
Barkley gifts the hosts possession while trying to play out from the back. Messi embarks on a solo run, the visitors are in a world of trouble until Dante takes out the Argentina international on the edge of the box.
A cynical foul and an inevitable booking.
Yellow card
Bonfim Dante
OGC Nice
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
24'
NICE FRUSTRATION
The space opens up for Diop through the middle as Nice look to carve out a chance. However, instead of looking further in front, he attempts to switch it to the flank only to mishit his pass.
-
ALSO ON EUROSPORT
Fancy some La Liga action tonight instead?
Mallorca are currently hosting Barcelona and we have live commentary on the link below.Mallorca v Barcelona - Barca looking for sixth straight win
22'
BRIEF RESPITE FOR NICE
Neymar is guilty of not playing his pass early enough as Nice win the ball back. Barkley is fouled, allowing the visitors to catch their breath.
20'
DEFENDING IN NUMBERS
Handed a rare start this evening, Ekitike tries to make an impression with a lung-busting charge. No way through the Nice deep block, though.
17'
OFFSIDE... JUST
Barkley makes a run behind the PSG defensive line as he latches onto Rosario's pass over the top. The move breaks down, however, and the offside flag is up to spare his blushes.
-
15'
NOT QUITE
Messi slaloms his way through the Nice defence, a trademark majestic run. However, on this occasion his pass lets him down.
12'
NOT FAR AWAY
Up steps Messi, and though he lifts it over the wall with plenty of curl, it's always drifting wide. Replays show it was closer than it looked at first glance.