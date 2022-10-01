Paris Saint-Germain v Nice in Ligue 1 LIVE updates - sublime Messi free-kick gives hosts first-half lead

Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Parc des Princes / 01.10.2022
Live
Paris Saint-Germain
Half-time
1
0
OGC Nice
    Live Updates
    Updated 01/10/2022 at 19:49 GMT
    HT
    HALF-TIME - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN 1-0 NICE
    Lionel Messi's sublime free-kick in the 29th-minute gives PSG a narrow lead at the break. It has been one-way traffic, though, and this game - it seems - is only heading in one direction.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    45'
    SAVE!
    Messi stings the fingertips of Schmeichel after Duante needlessly gives possession away in his own half.
    PSG have to settle for the corner... which comes to nothing.
    43'
    ATTACK BREAKS DOWN
    Messi handles as he attempts to keep the ball under his spell in a threatening position.
    41'
    SLOPPY
    Ramsey's overhit pass is just the latest in a collection from Nice in this lacklustre first half.
    They have completely lost their way since Messi's 29th-minute opener.
    39'
    MESSI ON THE MOVE AGAIN
    Messi puts on the accelerator to spark another attack from deep. He's really in the mood tonight. This time, however, the move comes to little.
    37'
    WILD FROM MESSI
    Messi won't want to see this one back: he blazes the ball into row-Z with a shot from distance.
    Uncharacteristic.
    35'
    OVER FROM NEYMAR
    This time it's Neymar who wins the debate to hit the free-kick. And it's nowhere near as good as his colleague's as the Brazilian lifts it over the bar.
    34'
    PSG HAVE ANOTHER FREE-KICK
    Messi is over the ball again as PSG win another free-kick in a threatening position, this one a little further back.
    -
    WATCH: MESSI'S SUBLIME FREE-KICK
    What a goal.
    30'
    AS IT STANDS...
    PSG will return to the top of Ligue 1, two points above Marseille. A goal difference of +23 already - and it's still early in the match.
    29'
    Lionel Messi
    Goal
    Lionel Messi
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    GOAL! PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN 1-0 NICE (LIONEL MESSI)
    Ah, that's majestic! Messi steps up to take the free-kick he won on the edge of the box and wow, he curls it into the top corner. Schmeichel didn't move!
    It's his fifth league goal of the season so far.
    27'
    YELLOW CARD!
    Barkley gifts the hosts possession while trying to play out from the back. Messi embarks on a solo run, the visitors are in a world of trouble until Dante takes out the Argentina international on the edge of the box.
    A cynical foul and an inevitable booking.
    Bonfim Dante
    Yellow card
    Bonfim Dante
    OGC Nice
    OGC Nice
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    24'
    NICE FRUSTRATION
    The space opens up for Diop through the middle as Nice look to carve out a chance. However, instead of looking further in front, he attempts to switch it to the flank only to mishit his pass.
    -
    22'
    BRIEF RESPITE FOR NICE
    Neymar is guilty of not playing his pass early enough as Nice win the ball back. Barkley is fouled, allowing the visitors to catch their breath.
    20'
    DEFENDING IN NUMBERS
    Handed a rare start this evening, Ekitike tries to make an impression with a lung-busting charge. No way through the Nice deep block, though.
    17'
    OFFSIDE... JUST
    Barkley makes a run behind the PSG defensive line as he latches onto Rosario's pass over the top. The move breaks down, however, and the offside flag is up to spare his blushes.
    -
    15'
    NOT QUITE
    Messi slaloms his way through the Nice defence, a trademark majestic run. However, on this occasion his pass lets him down.
    12'
    NOT FAR AWAY
    Up steps Messi, and though he lifts it over the wall with plenty of curl, it's always drifting wide. Replays show it was closer than it looked at first glance.