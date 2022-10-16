Paris Saint-Germain v Marseille LIVE - Kylian Mbappe starts for PSG in Le Classique as PSG look to stretch lead at the top of Ligue 1
Ligue 1 / Matchday 11
Parc des Princes / 16.10.2022
19:40
FIVE TO GO!
Kick off is edging closer...
19:38
MARSEILLE RESILIENT ON THE ROAD
Tonight's visitors are yet to trail a single minute in the League away from home this season.
Despite their first loss of the campaign last time out against Ajaccio, they're only three points shy of table toppers PSG.
19:35
MESSI RETURNS
One big boost for PSG tonight is the return of Lionel Messi, who comes back into the side after missing the last two games through injury.
19:30
COUNTDOWN TO KICK OFF
We're 15 minutes away from the action at Parc des Princes.
19:23
LEGEND ALERT
19:22
ACTION-PACKED DAY OF FOOTBALL
Arsenal stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League, Real Madrid won the El Clasico, and Liverool bounced back with a big win at Anfield.
19:14
PSG REMAIN UNBEATEN
They're the only side in the division without a loss, and a win tonight would take them three points clear at the summit of Ligue 1.
Last time out they were held to a goalless draw at Reims, and are currently level on points with second place Lorient.
19:07
THE VISITING XI
MARSEILLE: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Gigot; Clauss, Guendouzi, Rongier, Tavares; Payet, Harit; Sanchez
19:03
HOW THE HOSTS LINE-UP
PSG: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Pereira; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
19:01
GOOD EVENING!
Welcome to Eurosport’s LIVE digital coverage of Le Classique, otherwise known as PSG v Marseille! The visitors will look to end PSG’s unbeaten start to the season, whilst maintaining their top four status.
This one gets underway at 19:45 BST.
