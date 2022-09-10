PSG v Brest - the big three start for hosts who go top with win
Ligue 1 / Matchday 7
Parc des Princes / 10.09.2022
Live
28'
RED CARD RESCINDED
Neymar was just offside as he ran onto Messi's through ball.
24'
HERELLE SENT OFF
His sliding challenge just missed the ball and saw him collect Neymar's leg just outside the penaly area.
21'
MESSI EFFORT DEFLECTED WIDE
Another brilliant ball from Messi splits the defence and plays in Bernat. He then takes his time before scooping a ball over the keeper and it is headed to Messi whose effort hits Mbappe before drifting wide off the target.
17'
DECENT EFFORT FROM HONORAT
Donnarumma has to dive to his right to keep out the striker's low effort from 25 yards out.
14'
MBAPPE BLASTS OVER BAR
Another lovely chipped pass over the top from Messi, but Bernat was offside anyhow, so even if Mbappe hadn't blazed over from his pull back it wouldn't have counted.
11'
NEYMAR HAD TO SCORE
Delightful dink over the defence from Messi but for once the Brazilian could not get his first touch right and being forced away from goal could only divert his effort into the side-netting.
10'
SLIMANI CLOSE TO PUTTING BREST IN FRONT
PSG so open at the back. Honorat had an age to put in a low cross which was just in front of the sliding Slimani's boot.
5'
DANGEROUS CROSS FROM HAKIMI
But Herelle was in the right place to head away from danger in front of Mbappe.
1'
PSG GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
15:57
THE PLAYERS ARE IN THE TUNNEL
We are not far away now.
15:45
BREST DEFENCE ON NOTICE
They managed to concede seven goals at home to Montpellier last month so will be hoping the best front three in football, who themselves won 7-1 at Lille a few weeks back, are not on their game today.
15:35
VARYING FORTUNES THIS SEASONS FOR PSG AND BREST
No surprise here, but PSGhave won four from five and will go top with a win here, while Brest have just one win from six and lie just a spot above the bottom three.
15:25
MBAPPE AND NEYMAR'S DAZZLING COMBINATION IN MIDWEEK
More of this today please lads...
15:15
BREST'S XI AT THE PARK DES PRINCES
15:10
MESSI STARTS, AFTER SUGGESTIONS HE WOULD BE RESTED
The word from from insiders in the camp were that Messi would be rested and Soler would take his spot in the first xi, but la Pulga starts.
PSG: Donnarumma; Danilo, Ramos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.