Samuel Gigot’s first half header ensured Marseille suffered no hangover from their Champions League exit as they beat Lyon 1-0 at the Stade Velodrome.

Igor Tudor’s side were dumped out of Europe’s top competition in midweek when losing to Spurs, but they bounced back to form with a solid defensive display that saw them pick up three points despite mustering just two shots on target.

Both teams were guilty of wasting possession in the final third, with Lyon in particular spurning a golden opportunity as Maxence Caqueret managed to pick out the only defender when they had opened up a three on one counter attack.

At the other end, Alexis Sanchez looked destined to score when he was teed up to tap into an empty net, only for Nicolas Tagliafico to perfectly time his tackle and somehow divert the ball away.

Marseille did take the lead on 43-minutes though with the first shot on target of the match, as Gigot dipped to flick Sanchez’s whipped corner into the back of the net.

Caqueret had a goal-bound free-kick tipped over the bar by Pao Lopez in injury time as Lyon looked to respond immediately, while the ‘keeper also thwarted Alexandre Lacazette after the break.

That was as good as it got for Lyon, who piled the pressure on in the second half but were consistently let down by their final ball, while also finding a well-oiled back four blocking their path.

They were livened up by the introduction of substitute Jeff Reine-Adelaide, but could not find an equaliser as Laurent Blanc suffered his second defeat since taking charge last month.

TALKING POINT - Is it time for concussion subs?

They have them in cricket, so it is time football introduced concussion substitutes as well? Certainly shouts for such a thing will grow louder after an incident involving Gigot and Jordan Veretout.

The pair collided heavily in the middle of the pitch, banging their heads together and requiring lengthy treatment from the physios, with both players appearing to bleed.

Within minutes, they were back up and involved on the field of play again, only for Gigot to be forced off minutes later, clearly under some distress and with a huge lump on the bridge of his nose.

Surely it is time football gave more due care and attention to the player, whereby a doctor can assess his or her well-being properly while a temporary substitute takes to the field.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon). It may seem strange to give the award to a defender on the losing side, but Tagliafico put in a faultless display from his left-back position.

The 30 year old, who hopes to be part of Argentina’s squad for the World Cup, kept Alexis Sanchez at bay throughout, including one stunning tackle that prevented the forward from bagging a certain goal from close range.

Minutes later, he was on hand again to put enough pressure on Sanchez to stop him connecting with a dangerous left-wing cross, while the fact Marseille mustered just two shots on target over the 90-minutes speaks for itself.

PLAYER RATINGS

MARSEILLE: Lopez 7; Mbemba 7, Balerdi 6, Gigot 7; Clauss 6, Rongier 6, Veretout 7, Tavares 7; Under 5, Sanchez, Harit 6. Subs: Kolasinac 6, Guendouzi 6, Payet n/a, Gerson n/a, Toure n/a

LYON: Lopes 6; Mendes 6, Boateng 6, Lukeba 6; Gusto 7, Caqueret 5, Lepenant 6, Aouar 5, Tagliafico 8; Dembele 5, Lacazette 6. Subs: Toko-Ekambi 6, Reine-Adelaide 7, Diomande 6, Tete n/a, Cherki n/a

KEY MOMENTS

13’ SUPERB TAGLIAFICO TACKLE. Marseille counter-attack down the left before fizzing the ball into the box. Alexis Sanchez is waiting to tap into an empty net at the back post, but a stunning tackle from Nicolas Tagliafico prevents him from doing so

43’ GOAL! MARSEILLE 1-0 LYON (Gigot). There's the opener! Marseille win a corner on their left which is whipped in by Sanchez towards the near post, where an unmarked Samuel Gigot ducks and flicks into the far corner. Terrific header

45+2’ CAQUERET COMES CLOSE. The midfielder forces Pau Lopez into a good save, diving high to his right, with a 22-yard free-kick that looks destined for the top corner

63’ LOPEZ SAVES. That's the closest Lyon have come in this second half as Lacazette is played in on goal but shoots too close to the goalkeeper

KEY STATS

This is only the second time Marseille have beaten Lyon in their last 16 league meetings

With less than half of the season gone, Lyon are already 18 points behind Ligue 1 leaders PSG

