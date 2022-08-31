Paris Saint-Germain returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory over Toulouse on Wednesday.

Having dropped their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw with Monaco on Sunday, PSG took the lead in the 37th minute against Toulouse.

Lionel Messi threaded a pass through the middle of the defence and Neymar finished past the goalkeeper. It is the Brazilian's seventh goal in just five games thus far to go along with six assists.

It took PSG until after the break to add their second as Marco Verratti played over the top for Messi and he cut back in the box for Kylian Mbappe to finish.

PSG added a third late in the game through Juan Bernat. PSG are level on 13 points at the top of the table with Marseille and Lens

Marseille beat Clermont Foot 1-0 thanks to a goal from Papa Gueye while Lens eased to a 5-2 win over Lorient.

Florian Sotoca scored twice and Wesley Said, Salis Abdul Samed and Lois Openda also netted.

