French publication L’Equipe are reporting that PSG are close to appointing Christophe Galtier, having agreed a compensation package with his club Nice.

However, before the Ligue 1 champions can announce the appointment of a new coach, they must finalise the compensation package with the incumbent – but out-going – Mauricio Pochettino.

Ad

Pochettino was appointed head coach at the Parc des Princes club in January 2021 and led them to a Ligue 1 title, and success in the Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions.

Transfers PSG battle City for Phillips ahead of potential Neymar or Messi exit - Paper Round 18/06/2022 AT 05:37

However, a Champions League exit at the quarter-final stage to eventual winners Real Madrid appears to have cost the Argentine his job.

The report in L’Equipe says that the package agreed with Nice is to the tune of €10 million, and the Paris club hope to have agreed terms with Pochettino regarding his exit by Thursday.

The 55-year-old Galtier was appointed Nice head coach in June 2021, and took the Ineos-owned club to fifth place in his first year at the helm. This followed a ninth-place finish in 2021, fifth in 2020 and seventh in 2019.

Galtier previously coached at Lille – 2017 to 2021 – and Saint-Étienne – 2009 to 2017.

Having assumed control of ASSE in December 2009 and with the club flirting with relegation, Galtier steadied the ship, and, in 2013, guided the club to a first trophy in 32 years, the Coupe de la Ligue. He would leave in 2017 at the expiration of his contract.

Galtier’s most notable success came at Lille. He was appointed in December 2017 with the club positioned 18th in the table, but he would ensure that they would avoid relegation by a point. The following season they would finish second to qualify for the Champions League.

And in 2021, he guided them to their first league title in 10 years and the fourth in the club's history. He would resign two days later, telling L'Equipe, "I simply have the deep belief that my time is up here."

UEFA Nations League Don’t worry, lads, the season is almost finally actually over – The Warm-Up 13/06/2022 AT 07:46