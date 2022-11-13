PSG signed off ahead of the break for the Qatar World Cup with a routine 5-0 win over Auxerre at the Parc des Princes.

Their opening goal had a touch of controversy about it. Kylian Mbappe turned in Nuno Mendes’ cross, but Neymar clearly handled the ball in the build-up. The VAR review eventually determined that the handball had occurred in a previous phase of play, and the goal was allowed to stand.

Ad

There was nothing controversial about their second goal.

World Cup Thiago and Ramos miss out on Spain World Cup squad, Gavi and Pedri in 11/11/2022 AT 12:10

Shortly after half-time, Mendes dribbled through half of the Auxerre defence on the left before clipping a ball into the box. Carlos Soler was there to nod it past Benoit Costil and double the Parisians’ lead.

Six minutes later, the match was put beyond doubt when Achraf Hakimi showed off his extreme pace to turn an Auxerre corner into a PSG goal. The Moroccan raced away as PSG cleared the corner, and no defender was anywhere near him when he slipped his shot past Costil.

From that point, PSG were able to comfortably play on the counter attack. They were a constant threat and Mbappe and Hakimi were among the players who probably should have increased the score.

Lionel Messi and Neymar were withdrawn, perhaps with the World Cup in mind, with 15 minutes to play. Second-half substitutes Hugo Ekitike and Renato Sanches combined for PSG’s fourth with 10 minutes to play. Ekitike rounded the keeper but couldn’t find the angle to shoot, instead pulling it back for his Portuguese teammate to score.

Ekitike made it five when he snatched the ball off Jeanvier's toes and finished smartly past Costil. It was his first goal for the club since joining in the summer.

Talking point - Will the World Cup be kind to PSG?

The champions are well on their way to defending their title under new manager Christophe Galtier and seemingly only injury disasters could derail them.

Unfortunately, virtually all of their key men will be involved with their national teams in Qatar over the next month. The three-headed monster that is Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe are all expected to go deep in the tournament with Argentina, Brazil, and France respectively.

Danilo, Nuno Mendes, and Achraf Hakimi are also among those headed to Qatar. The biggest influence on PSG’s season could be factors entirely out of their control.

Player of the Match - Nuno Mendes

It was a solid team display from PSG, but Nuno was the pick of the bunch. The Portuguese’s energy down the left wing is vital to creating space for Mbappe and also keeps the opposition defence honest if Mbappe decides to come infield.

His two assists were a result of his determination and impressive dribbling. The run for Soler’s goal was especially impressive.

The 20-year-old was heavily involved throughout the match, making 42 passes in the opposition half alone.

Player ratings

PSG: Donnarumma 6, Hakimi 8, Mukiele 6, Ramos 7, Mendes 8, Soler 7, Danilo 7, Verratti 8, Neymar 7, Messi 8, Mbappe 6. Subs: Kimpembe N/A, Sanches 7, Emery N/A, Sarabia 6, Ekitike 7

Auxerre: Costil 6, Joly 6, Mensah 7, Jeanvier 6, Jubal 6, Raveloson 5, Sinayoko 5, Toure 4, Sakhi 4, Autret 6, Niang 7. Subs: Hein N/A, M'Changama N/A, Charbonnier 5, Perrin 6, da Costa N/A

Match highlights

11’ GOAL PSG

Mbappe gets the final touch after Auxerre try to clear but only find Messi. Messi clips the ball back into the box for Mendes who squares for Mbappe to score.

16’ NIANG FORCES GOOD SAVE

Auxerre move forward and the ball bounces nicely for Niang who slaps a half volley at goal. It needed a good save from Donnarumma, but he was up to the task, saving at the cost of a corner.

51’ GOAL PSG

Nuno Mendes dances through the entire Auxerre defence before clipping a pass to Carlos Soler, who turns it in to double the Parisians' lead.

57’ GOAL PSG

From an Auxerre corner, Achraf Hakimi takes off at full pace and runs onto a through ball near halfway. The Moroccan's pace meant no one was catching him, and he only had to beat the keeper, which he did with ease.

66’ MESSI OFF THE POST

PSG are counter-attacking at will here, and Messi is inches away from PSG's fourth with a trademark curling left-footed effort.

81’ GOAL PSG

Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike combine for PSG's fourth goal. Ekitike rounded the keeper but couldn't get his shot away. Instead he pulls it back for Sanches who curls it in.

86' GOAL PSG

Ekitike gets on the scoresheet himself after pouncing on a loose ball in the Auxerre box and finishing smartly past Costil.

Key stats

PSG: 41 - The champions have collected 41 points from their opening 15 matches in Ligue 1 this season. Only once before has any team had more, PSG themselves back in 2018.

Auxerre: Two - The visitors restricted PSG to just two shots in the first half. It was something like ‘mission accomplished’ to go in at half-time just the one goal behind, but the hosts’ superior quality shone through in the second period. Plenty of positives for Auxerre to take, despite the one-sided scoreline.

Transfers PSG plan loan move for Felix - Paper Round 11/11/2022 AT 06:38