PSG earned bragging rights after an end-to-end Le Classique as Neymar’s first half goal was enough to maintain the Parisians unbeaten start.

The Brazilian opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime as he steered Kylian Mbappe’s low cross home after PSG capitalised on a sloppy passage of play.

Marseille’s Pau Lopez enjoyed an epic start to the game and looked unbeatable after making three smart saves in the opening five minutes.

Lionel Messi came inches away from breaking the deadlock as he saw his free-kick from the edge of the box rattle off the underside of the bar.

PSG ignited wave after wave of attack and Mbappe came closest to finding the back of the net when his effort from outside of the box took a harsh deflection and took an incredible, acrobatic save from Lopez to keep the scores level.

Lopez was eventually beaten when Neymar’s effort kissed the post before nestling into the back of the net, minutes before half time.

Marseille had denied another terrifying PSG counter attack before gifting the ball back to the hosts, who didn’t need asking twice.

This time, Mbappe found Neymar with a cute squared ball, which the Brazilian finished neatly to put the Paris outfit in front.

Marseille were reduced to ten men with less than 20 minutes to go in the second half, as Samuel Gigot lost his cool and was given a straight red card for a horrendous two-footed challenge on Neymar, who was lucky to walk away unscathed.

Despite having a one-man advantage, PSG weren’t able to add to their lead and were happy to see the game out.

The win extends their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to three points as they continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

TALKING POINT - PSG REMAIN UNBEATEN

After a slight hiccup last week when PSG were held to a goalless draw at Reims, they bounced back in heated conditions to maintain their unbeaten start and stretch their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to three points.

There were a number of positives for tonight's hosts who did not only earn the bragging rights in Le Classique, but also enjoyed the return of Lionel Messi, after the Argentine spent two games on the sidelines.

They host Troyes next, before travelling to Lorient who have made an impressive start, where Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and co. will have the opportunity to stretch their lead at the top even further.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - PAU LOPEZ (MARSEILLE)

Have Marseille found a new hero between the sticks in the post-Steve Mandanda era?

Lopez put in one hell of a display for the visitors tonight, and was solely responsible for keeping Marseille in the game after just five minutes. He made three terrific saves in the opening exchanges, before making a heroic fourth to deny Mbappe in the first half.

Despite trailing, Lopez continued to make saves to keep Marseille in the game, making eight stops in total.

MATCH RATINGS

PSG: Donnarumma 7, Marquinhos 7, Pereira 6, Hakimi 7, Fabian 7, Verratti 8, Vitinha 7, Bernat 7, Messi 7, Mbappe 8, Neymar 8

Subs: Mukiele 6, Sarabia 6, Soler N/A

MARSEILLE: Lopez 8, Mbemba 7, Bailly 6, Balerdi 7, Veretout 7, Clauss 7, Guendouzi 7, Rongier 6, Tavares 6, Harit 7, Sanchez 6

Subs: Gigot 5, Kabore 6, Under 6, Gueye 6, Dieng 5

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

28’ - HUGE SAVE LOPEZ! - It's really awkward for Lopez who has to deal with an ricocheted Mbappe shot from the edge of the box, but does superbly well to tip the looped ball over the bar. He's on fire tonight!

35’ - MESSI RATTLES THE BAR! His free-kick from the edge of the box thunders off the underside of the bar and bounces back into play.

45’+2 - GOAL! PSG 1-0 MARSEILLE (NEYMAR) - It's a great finish from Neymar who steers a low Mbappe cross beyond Lopez and onto the post before it nestles into the net. PSG lead!

72’ - RED CARD! - Gigot is sent off for a horrendous challenge on Neymar! It's high, both legs in the air, studs up. Neymar is very, very lucky he didn't have either foot planted into the turf because that could have been very nasty indeed.

KEY STAT

Paris have won 21 of their 27 games against Marseille in all competitions in the QSI era (4 draws, 2 losses), only winning more often than against St Etienne (22) over the period. (Opta).

