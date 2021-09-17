Jurgen Klopp refused to give an update on how Liverpool's negotiations are going with Mohamed Salah over a new contract.

The Egypt international, who scored his 100th Premier League goal in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, is contracted to the Merseyside club until summer 2023 and is reportedly in talks over an extension.

Liverpool have been tying their key players down to new contracts in recent months with Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho all signing new long-term deals.

The German says he does not want to comment on how talks are progressing regarding Salah's contract as he has no part in the discussions.

“There is nothing really to say about it, especially not from me as I am not involved,” the 54-year-old told reporters ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

“Obviously the only thing I am really interested in is how Mo looks, how sharp he is, how committed he is at the moment and that’s absolutely spot on. Really good.

"There is nothing new to say about [the contract)]"

Klopp did provide an injury update on Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino, though.

Klopp confirmed Firmino will not be in the squad to face Palace as he still recovering from a hamstring injury picked up against Chelsea on August 28.

"He is not ready," Klopp said.

"[Firmino] won’t even start training with the team until some point next week."

