Aston Villa have followed up the signing of Philippe Coutinho by bringing in left-back Lucas Digne in a £25 million move from Everton.

Digne, 28, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Steven Gerrard’s side.

He had three-and-a-half years remaining on his Everton contact, but told the club he wanted to leave after falling out of favour under Rafa Benitez.

Digne, who is the club's second January signing after Coutinho, said he was pleased to be joining such an ambitious project at Villa Park.

“I’m really happy to be here," he told the club's website . "It’s a big project after the signing of Philippe and the club spending a lot of money last summer.

“The project is really interesting. You can see from last summer that the project is in a good way, and I think all the players want to be here to be part of this project.

I will try to bring myself. I’m a winner and I want to win every time and show my quality.

Reacting to the signing, Villa boss Gerrard said: "When Lucas became available we jumped at the opportunity to bring him to the club.

"To sign a player of his pedigree and quality in the January window is a great addition to our squad and his arrival excites me and everyone associated with Aston Villa.”

Digne joined Everton from Barcelona in 2018 and was a regular starter over the last few years. However, he reportedly had a falling out with manager Benitez and expressed his desire to leave.

Writing on his Instagram before his departure, Digne said he was 'very sad' about the way things panned out at Goodison Park.

"What has happened and some things that was said about me in the last month has made me very sad.

"But I will not enter a war on words with anyone."

