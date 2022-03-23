Ada Hegerberg is reported to be close to making a return to international football with Norway.

The 26-year-old Lyon star turned her back on international football in 2017, saying the Norwegian federation was not doing enough to promote the women’s game in the country.

Repeated efforts by the Norwegian FA to woo her back fell on deaf ears, but there has been a thawing of relations in recent months.

Lise Klaveness was named as president of the Norwegian Football Federation earlier in March, and she has been seen at Lyon games.

Klaveness has held talks with Hegerberg, and TV2 claims the former Ballon d’Or winner is edging towards a return to the international fold and add to her 66 caps for Norway..

Norway coach Martin Sjogren said last month that talks had taken place with Hegerberg - and that it was possible the forward would come out of international retirement.

"We're working on it and have taken steps in the right direction," Sjogren said.

"We're not there yet but the contact and dialogue that's there today feels positive.

"It's a closer dialogue and at this time it feels possible. And it's our highest ambition to make it possible. But we're not there yet.

"Naturally, this is a piece of the puzzle that will be important to us as the tournament draws closer. It will hopefully give us an X factor. She is after all one of the world's best forwards."

A return to the international fold would be a huge boost for Norway ahead of this summer’s European Championship, but Hegerberg’s immediate focus will be on the Champions League.

Lyon face Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

