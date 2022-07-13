WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Man Utd win a friendly

And so, with a look to camera that Tim from The Office would be utterly proud of, Erik ten Hag collects his first piece of silverware after just one friendly game in charge of Manchester United. (All jokes aside… what a trophy!)

But yes, take that, Liverpool , your 2022 quadruple dream is over, for even if you add the Community Shield to your collection for the year, The Match Bangkok Century Cup has evaded you.

For shame, and four-nil, for that matter, with United enjoying a fast start through Jadon Sancho, Fred (some chip!) and Anthony Martial before Facundo Pellistri added a fourth after the break.

There were *quite* a few changes from both sides, United making 11 and Liverpool just the 21, with Jurgen Klopp opting to split the match into three and give 32 players some game-time.

So… What can we take from all that? Well, nothing, really, but of course it led to overanalysing and post-match quotes for the sake of keeping it real.

"Obviously the game came a little bit too early for us, for some of our boys,” said Klopp. "The most important thing now after the game, even when I hate losing, everybody has 30 minutes in their legs now, for some on the third day of training [that's] really harsh but that's the life of a professional football player.”

Ten Hag, meanwhile, said: "We must not overestimate this result, but still I have seen some really good things. We have a lot of creativity and speed up front. Like I said, we have potential. I think that was a team with a great spirit and we know we are just started. The press, we made some mistakes, but we also created some chances with pressing."

Onto the next one, then.

Knockout football for Spain already

It was all rather Spain from Spain last night . Their 52 attacks and 13 attempts resulted in zero goals against Germany, who ran out 2-0 winners last night to top Group B at Euro 2022.

An error from Sandra Panos got Spain off to the worst possible start in Brentford, and for all of their possession and intent, it just wasn’t to be.

The result? Knockout football without having reached the knockouts yet, for they have Denmark on Saturday in a straight shootout for second place.

The winner? Faces England.

Don’t rule out Denmark just yet, but Spain v England in the quarter-finals could be “smoke,” as Wrighty seems to say these days.

Meanwhile, it’s clear to see why Germany’s odds have shortened since last night. It’s Germany, remember, and they’ve won the thing EIGHT times. Germany.

Ian’s Right Right Right

An advocate in a room of pessimists, is Ian Wright. He has admitted as much himself, and he delightfully shut down Lord Sugar after the Apprentice star and one-time Tottenham chairman suggested the BBC had listened to his Twitter grumblings around Euro 2022 pundits and commentators.

"Alan, the thing is, rather than just saying 'I got it wrong, lots of men are working at all levels of the tournament', you doubled down on some complete foolishness,” said Wright, who was part of BBC’s team for England’s 8-0 win over Norway.

"In your mind you actually thought after you sent that tweet that the BBC phoned me up, never mind the fact that I've been booked to do this for a year, and said: 'Ian, you've got to get back from Germany ASAP. Alan Sugar's tweeted and we need to get you on. We can't upset him.'"

It got better… Believe me. With Wright’s backhanded thank you leaving Sugar snookered.

"You genuinely believe that that happened? That says to me your ego is totally out of control. You're coming on Twitter for attention - it's laughable,” Wright added.

"I've got to say, thank you for that tweet. If it wasn't for you I would have missed one of the greatest England games that has ever been played.

"In all seriousness, I'm glad you're watching. The only thing that you can find fault with doesn't even exist.

"I sit in these rooms with ex-players belittling the women's game all the time. I'm so glad it annoys you and all of them. I hope you enjoy the rest of the tournament. Can you please tweet again so I can work Friday?"

IN OTHER NEWS

Will the real Paul Pogba please stand up?

"Changing coach every year is hard - this was a difficult aspect for me," said Paul Pogba, on his time - the second one - at Manchester United. "Then there were a few injuries, but I think it was also a mental thing - playing and not playing makes you lose pace. There is a bit of everything: coach, team, position. All this has blocked me a bit.

“Now, however, I have left and you will see another Paul. I can do better than in recent years."

IN THE CHANNELS

Well this is just hilarious, and Mr JSR Football has thankfully seen the funny side after Jorginho signed his Christian Pulisic shirts…

COMING UP

Time for the second round of Group C fixtures, with Sweden taking on Switzerland at 5pm before Portugal take on a Netherlands side without Vivianne Miedema (Covid) at 8pm.

