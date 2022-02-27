Manchester City went through the gears in the second half to beat Manchester United 4-1 and advance to the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

Katie Zalem gave United the lead in the first half, but City took control after the interval as goals from Lauren Hemp, Ellen White, Caroline Weir and Khadija Shaw sealed the win.

United took the lead in bizarre circumstances, as a corner from Zalem looped over Ellie Roebuck and into the far corner.

City withstood further pressure from United before drawing level on 50 minutes through Hemp.

The game turned decisively City’s way on 58 minutes when White pounced on a poor header from Hannah Blundell to fire her side ahead. Hemp beat United goalkeeper Mary Earps too easily on the hour and Shaw made the game safe 11 minutes from time.

Birmingham joined City in Tuesday’s quarter-final thanks to a 1-0 win over Durham courtesy of Lucy Quinn’s goal 12 minutes from time.

Liverpool never recovered from conceding early as Arsenal advanced 4-0. Caitlin Foord, Katie McCabe Kim Little were on target for the Gunners.

Southampton goalkeeper Kayla Rendell scored a header in the final seconds of extra-time to force a penalty shootout, but Ipswich Town prevailed on spot kicks.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored five minutes into extra-time to earn West Ham a 1-0 win over Reading, while Coventry beat West Brom and Everton advanced at the expense of Charlton.

