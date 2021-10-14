Manchester City could be without Ferran Torres for a period of time after confirming he has fractured his foot on international duty with Spain.

The forward scored twice in the semi-final win over Italy, before he was withdrawn shortly after half-time with an injury. He was deemed fit enough to start in the final with France, which his side lost 2-1.

But it has now been confirmed that the issue is more significant, though no time frame has been put on his return.

In a statement, City said: "Ferran Torres has suffered an injury to his right foot while on international duty.

"The City forward, who scored twice in Spain's Nations League semi-final victory over Italy and also started the showpiece final against France, has picked up a small fracture.

"He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored."

It would seem that Torres will be unavailable for Saturday’s Premier League game with Burnley, while he will also be a serious doubt for Tuesday’s Champions League match at Club Bruges.

