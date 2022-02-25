Manchester United have announced that they have ended their sponsorship deal with Russian airline, Aeroflot.

The club confirmed the news in a statement made on their official website on Friday, as the world unites in universal condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ad

The statement read: “In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights.

Champions League Rangnick urges United players to use Elanga as role model YESTERDAY AT 08:49

“We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

Aeroflot have had a relationship with United since 2013, when the airline became one of the club’s global partners.

The deal was renewed in 2017, and it is estimated that the deal is worth in the region of £30 million.

United have regularly used Aeroflot planes, but it is understood that a different carrier was used to take the Red Devils to and from their Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie away at Atletico Madrid.

Among the other football clubs to curtail their association with Russian companies includes Schalke, with the German Bundesliga side ending their sponsorship agreement with Gazprom

Ralf Rangnick’s side are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Watford at Old Trafford.

---

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Champions League Anthony Elanga is the coolest kid in all of Europe - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 08:38