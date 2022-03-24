USA World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe says that male athletes don’t feel ‘safe’ enough to come out as gay due to fears of abuse.

Rapinoe, who has become a sporting icon for LGBTQ+ rights, believes it is much easier for women in sport to be open about their sexuality and called on people to create a similar safe space for men.

"To everyone in the sporting culture,” she told Sky Sports . “You have a responsibility to think about what you're saying and ensure that you're creating an environment that's welcoming and open.

"We get asked all the time - why aren't there more out male athletes in elite sport? It's because they don't feel safe. They feel like they're going to get abuse from fans, they're going to be kicked off teams, have slurs thrown at them, whatever it is.

"It's safer on the women's side - we have a lot of camaraderie between ourselves and people coming out, which makes it easier for everyone. But I would say from sporting directors to club owners, to fans and players, it's your responsibility also."

Rapinoe, 36, came out in 2012 and has been heavily involved in activism for gay rights since.

In the men’s game, Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo made global headlines when he came out last year, becoming the only currently out gay footballer playing in any of the world’s top leagues.

In contrast, Rapinoe is among a number of high-profile LGBTQ+ players at the highest level of the women’s game, including Chelsea duo and partners Chelsea's Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson who she spoke to for this interview.

Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson Image credit: Getty Images

The pair famously celebrated a win for Eriksson’s Sweden at the 2019 World Cup with a kiss in the stands which was photographed and seen around the world.

Rapinoe praised the pair for their bravery and the impact it could have long-term.

"We can't change the world by ourselves - but sometimes you just need that spark," she said.

"A photo like yours does break barriers. It's different to see that.

"And that's not just for people who may not understand but for players as well. There are closeted players, still, who are thinking 'I don't really look like Megan, so I don't know if it's going to be accepted if I come out as gay'."

