Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta said on Tuesday he has extended his contract with Vissel Kobe by another two years and wants to keep working towards making the Japanese side the best in Asia.

"I will keep persisting with taking on this challenge with the same the same passion and drive I felt three years ago," Iniesta said at a news conference announcing the extension.

Speaking of his aspirations to make Kobe the top team in Asia, Iniesta added that he was "excited to continue being involved in the project for the next two years".

Football 'Tables were being smashed' - Mikel opens up on 2009 Champions League chaos 23/03/2021 AT 13:02

"I strongly believe that his philosophy and his attitude will not just inspire young football athletes, but also Japan as a whole," said Hiroshi Mikitani, the CEO of Vissel Kobe owner Rakuten, at the news conference.

Football Best of 2020: Euro Icons - 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo – A final that was all about Ronaldo 10/07/2020 AT 13:04