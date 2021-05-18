Mikel Arteta has confirmed that David Luiz will leave Arsenal this summer after holding "very clear talks in the last few months".

The 34-year-old centre-back, who joined the club from Chelsea in 2019, signed a season-long extension last year and is among the club's highest earners.

He has made 73 appearances in all competitions for the north London club.

"We had very clear talks in the last few months," Arteta told a news conference ahead of Arsenal's visit to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"He's given his best. I tried to help him as much as I possibly could, and the club did as well. After some conversations, we decided it's the best way to do it now."

Luiz is currently out with a hamstring injury sustained against Newcastle United earlier this month.

"I had the privilege to work with him for 18 months," Arteta added. "I have really enjoyed learning from him. He's been very helpful every time with the team, and I feel sadness as well because you get attached to the players emotionally.

"He is a player that has won everything in football and has earned every right to do so because of who he is as a player and as a person.

"I just (want to) say thank you to him and wish him the best of luck in his next chapter because I am sure, knowing David, that he will have many more to come as a player."

Arsenal, who are ninth in the league standings on 55 points, end their season at home against Brighton on Sunday.

Arteta also reflected on Willian's struggles this season after he joined on a three-year deal from Chelsea last summer.

The Brazilian has just scored just one goal in all competitions and there has been speculation that he could leave in the transfer window.

"First of all we signed a player with an incredible talent, a proven talent and performance level in this league, and this season has been difficult.

"I take full responsibility because I have to be the one getting the best out of him and we had moments but not to the level that he did before.

"This is an assessment that we will do individually with the players and with Edu, the board and the ownership to make the right decisions for the future. Every player that is under contract is very likely to be here with us next season."

Additional reporting by Reuters

