Football agent Mino Raiola took to Twitter to declare his health status as "p*****" off after reports in Italy claimed he had died.

Real Madrid even tweeted their condolences after widespread reports said Raiola had passed away.

"Current health status for the ones wondering: p***** off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate," he said on Twitter.

Close associate Jose Fortes Rodriguez also told NOS in Holland: "He is in a bad position, but he hasn't died."

Raiola is the agent of football players including Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Back in January, Raiola underwent checks in Italy after reports said he was rushed to hospital for surgery. German newspaper BILD said he was in intensive care due to a lung disease, although his spokesperson downplayed the visit saying: "Mino Raiola is undergoing the usual medical examinations that require anesthesia. Everything was planned and there were no emergency surgeries.”

Raiola has developed a reputation for earning his clients big contracts, and is in the process of negotiating Haaland’s expected summer move away from Borussia Dortmund.

As well as Haaland, Pogba and Ibrahimovic, Raiola also oversaw Matthijs de Ligt’s move to Juventus in 2019 and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s switch from AC Milan to PSG last summer, with Italian forward Mario Balotelli another client.

