Mino Raiola has died aged 54.

His family released a statement on social media on Saturday, announcing his death.

"In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was,” read a statement released by his family on social media.

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

"Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

"Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion."

Back in January, Raiola underwent checks in Italy after reports said he was rushed to hospital for surgery.

German newspaper BILD said he was in intensive care due to a lung disease, although his spokesperson downplayed the visit saying: "Mino Raiola is undergoing the usual medical examinations that require anesthesia. Everything was planned and there were no emergency surgeries.”

Raiola has developed a reputation for earning his clients big contracts, and is in the process of negotiating Haaland’s expected summer move away from Borussia Dortmund.

As well as Haaland, Pogba and Ibrahimovic, Raiola also oversaw Matthijs de Ligt’s move to Juventus in 2019 and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s switch from AC Milan to PSG last summer, with Italian forward Mario Balotelli another client.

