DC United have confirmed the return of Wayne Rooney as head coach, three years after he played for the MLS club.

The former England captain played for DC United in 2018 and 2019, appearing in 48 matches, scoring 23 goals and assisting 15 times.

“Wayne is a soccer legend and one of the most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming managers in our sport. He’s already proven in his young coaching career that he knows how to lead a group through adversity,” said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, co-chairmen of DC United.

“He has an understanding of our league and what it takes to be successful in Major League Soccer thanks to his two-year stay with us as a player.

“The passion he showed while wearing Black-and-Red electrified our city and our club and we are so excited to welcome him back as our head coach.”

Despite a 21-point deduction, Rooney was credited for giving Derby a chance of survival in the Championship.

The club won 14 league games and drew another 13, making for a 55-point tally that would have comfortably seen them stay up were it not for the punishment.

The ex-Manchester United and Everton striker has been touted as a future Premier League manager, but having chosen a return to the US, DC United are delighted to have landed a “winner”.

“Wayne is a winner and a competitor. His work ethic and what he demands of himself and his players is second to none,” said Dave Kasper, President of Soccer Operations for DC United.

“Wayne’s approach to the game and the style of soccer he wants to play fits within our philosophy and we believe he is the right person to lead our club moving forward.”

Rooney will assume the role of head coach once he receives his work visa.

