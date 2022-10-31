Inter Miami are confident that Lionel Messi will join them when his Paris St-Germain contract expires at the end of the season, according to reports.

Messi’s future is yet to be decided with less than a year left to run on his deal in the French capital, where he has returned to top form this season.

The Argentina captain, who will soon lead his country at the World Cup in Qatar, turns 36 next June and speculation has been rife about what his next career move will be.

A return to Barcelona - the team he left in tears in the summer of 2021 amid financial problems for the Catalan club - has been talked up by the Spanish club’s president Joan Laporta

PSG are said to want to extend the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s deal.

However, The Athletic reports that a move to Major League Soccer could be on the cards, with Inter Miami now expecting to sign Messi.

The American side, co-owned by former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England star David Beckham, have been in talks about the potential switch for two years and are apparently confident of their chances.

It is said to be the most advanced of all the potential moves open to Messi, as brothers Jorge and Jose Mas, who co-own Inter Miami alongside Beckham, have been holding regular discussions with the Argentina star’s father Jorge.

Messi’s future is unlikely to be decided until after the World Cup, which runs from November 20 to December 18.

The forward has been in sensational form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 17 appearances for PSG in all competitions.

The World Cup is one of the few major honours Messi is yet to win, and the 164-time Argentina international will be hoping to inspire his country to their first title since 1986 in Qatar.

A move to Miami would be a huge coup for the MLS club. Messi’s family already own a property in the city and he’s understood to be attracted by the prospect of a move to the United States.

It is a new franchise, having only featured in MLS for the first time in 2020, but Phil Neville led them to the play-offs this season, where they were beaten 3-0 by New York City FC.

