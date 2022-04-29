Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have landed the Football Writers’ Association Footballers of the Year awards for the 2021-22 season.

Salah, who is expected to clean up across the end-of-season awards, has contributed the most goals (22) and assists (13) to lead Liverpool’s title challenge in the Premier League.

Kerr is the top scorer in the Women’s Super League and has spearheaded Chelsea’s attack this campaign.

The awards will be presented on May 5.

More to follow.

