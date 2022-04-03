Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has revealed that he is receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

Van Gaal, who shared the news on Dutch television, said that this would be the first time his players found out about his condition.

The 70-year-old still plans to lead his side at the World Cup later this year in Qatar.

Appearing on RTL programme 'Humberto', the ex-Manchester United boss said: "I think you don’t tell people you work with [the Dutch players] like that because it might influence their choices, their decisiveness, so I thought they shouldn’t know.

"You don’t die from prostate cancer, at least not in 90 per cent of the cases.

"It is usually other underlying diseases that kill you. But I had a pretty aggressive form, I got irradiated 25 times. Then you have a lot of management to do in order to go through life.

"I did have preferential treatment in the hospital. I was allowed in through the back door when I went to an appointment and was immediately pushed into another room. I have been treated wonderfully.

"You will of course tell your friends and relatives about it. The fact that nothing has come out yet also says something about my environment. That’s great."

In the Netherlands' most recent friendly matches last month, they beat Denmark 4-2 and drew with Germany 1-1.

The Oranje have been drawn in Group A for the Qatar showpiece alongside the hosts, Ecuador and Senegal.

