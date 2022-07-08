FRIDAY'S BIG STORIES

Up And Running

The expert opinion, which here at the Warm-Up we are happily stealing and claiming as our own, is that Norway are a team of two directions. Going forward? Brilliant. Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg, Guro Reiten; pretty patterns coming to a deadly sharp point. So it proved against Northern Ireland, as they scored four in fine style and could have had seven or eight.

At the back? Nervous squeaking noises. Northern Ireland's goal was a historic and heartwarming moment for a nation at its first major competition, and for the goalscorer, Julie Nelson, who has been playing since the days this team were paying for their own travel. It was also, and there really is no other way to put this, a complete shambles.

Lots of goals come from one mistake. By our reckoning, this one came from four, as panic provoked panic on panic. First a weak defensive header back across the box, then a spot of "oh no, after you" indecision, then another weak clearing header, and finally the fact that Nelson is completely unmarked when the ball comes across.

There are nine defenders in the box when Nelson makes her header. Two of them are making the same attacker, two of then are marking each other, and three more are marking nobody at all.

After the game, Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels described the Graham Hansen-Hederberg axis as "the two best strikers in the world". And so, when a team is this good going forward, maybe defending is a luxury item? Like a big hat, or a flashy car, or a suit of armour, or a brass band following you around playing various themes to reflect your mood, or a framed lifesize portrait of yourself dressed as Julius Caesar. Nice if you've got it, and certainly a conversation piece, but not precisely necessary.

Northern Ireland - three years into a ten-year development plan, according to Shiels - didn't quite have the power to test this theory. Austria might do. England certainly will. Norway play the hosts on Monday night, and while we don't like to make predictions, we're pretty sure there will be a million goals.

Crowd Trouble

England can be pretty sure of a full crowd to watch those million goals. But last night's attendance was disappointing: just 9,146 turned out in Southampton, less than a third of capacity. A pity for the spectacle, although Northern Ireland's fans gave it their best. And downright peculiar, given that there were very few seats available to the public.

According to UEFA's ticketing portal, there is a mere sprinkling of tickets available for Spain vs. Finland in Milton Keynes today, and none available for Germany vs. Denmark this evening. Looking ahead to tomorrow, there are none available for Portugal vs. Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village, and the only seats available at Bramall Lane for Netherlands vs. Sweden are in the Kop.

We'll wait and see. If the tickets have been bought and people aren't attending, then that's one thing; an understandable thing, perhaps, given that everybody's skint and there's still a pandemic rolling on out of the news. But if there are tickets both unsold and not for sale, then something strange has happened somewhere. Before the tournament started, most of the criticism focused on the small capacities of a couple of venues. Has Euro 2022 contrived to have two opposite problems at the same time?

Tasty, Tasty Leeds

Four players in a single summer is an raft of new signings, we reckon. Five is a spree. Six, well, that's half a new team, and you have to look beyond simple descriptors. Call it "The Jesse Marsch Revolution". Even sounds a bit like an MLS team.

The six coming in — Luis Sinisterra is the latest , confirmed yesterday — are to be balanced, bookswise, by the departures of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha. Unless Raphinha goes to Barcelona, in which case Leeds will be receiving payment in IOUs, pesetas and leftover Lionel Messi bobbleheads.

Taking the money from a big sale and spreading it across a number of replacements doesn't always work - here the words "Bale" and "Tottenham" and "seven" float across our consciousness - but Leeds aren't just buying for quality. They're buying for numbers. The three teams that actually went down last season did so thanks to a lack of quality, but Leeds' involvement in the relegation fight was mostly a question of depth. At least they've had plenty of practice at playing without Kalvin Phillips.

Three of them - Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Tyler Adams - come with Red Bull flowing through their veins, a heritage they share with Marsch. And all of them are young, or at least youngish, from 18-year-old Darko Gyabi to 25-year-old Marc Roca. For clubs at the top of the Premier League, buying young can be a statement of hope or intent: here is one for our future. For everybody else, it's resale value. Here is one for some richer club's future.

This is what making a success of the Premier League looks like, for all teams bar six. Buy, fatten up, sell on; buy, fatten up, sell on. The Southampton model, the Leicester model. It looks a little bit like a sporting competition, from some angles. From others, it's a weird pseudo-Darwinian nightmare where the prey auditions for the predators. Eat me! I'm tasty! My choicest cuts are reasonably priced and Premier League seasoned! Eat me!

IN OTHER NEWS

Gorgeous shape and fade on this free-kick from Haiti's Sherly Jeudy. And with this win, Haiti knocked Mexico, the hosts, out of the CONCACAF W Championship, and so out of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics. Rude, frankly.

RETRO CORNER

Does eight years count as retro? It feels like a lifetime ago, so we're having it. And honestly, we don't need much of an excuse to revisit one of international's football strangest, greatest, funniest thrashings. Happy birthday to Brazil 1-7 Germany, happy birthday to all those tears, happy birthday to those utterly cursed Neymar shirts.

In some other universe, David Luiz got the red card he deserved for that snide elbow into Miroslav Klose's face. And in that universe, he left the field after half an hour and still had a better game than he did here.

OTHER RETRO CORNER

This one's proper retro. Yesterday marked the occasion of Bobby Robson's last game in charge of England, and our thanks to esteemed Twitter user World Cup Rewind for dredging up this slice of Italia '90 goodness. Here's Nigel Kennedy performing for the England squad.

Younger readers may not remember this, but back at the beginning of the '90s Nigel Kennedy was legally empowered to turn up and play his violin at any gathering of three or more people. A job interview, a funeral, a last desperate bank heist: here he comes, hair sticking up, spattering the Four Seasons all over the shop. As David Platt's face demonstrates, it was an odd time.

COMING UP

On to Group B of the Euros we go, and first up it's a chance to see a Putellas-less Spain against Finland. And if you fancy staying up late, then there's more CONCACAF W action from midnight UK time.

Have a good weekend everybody. Michael Hincks will be here on Monday.

