NWSL matches were briefly paused on Wednesday as teams came together in a show of solidarity with players who have accused a coach of sexual misconduct.

Portland Thorns, who Riley previously managed, announced on Wednesday that general manager Gavin Wilkinson had been placed on administrative leave. The club had been forced to apologise for a lack of transparency after it came to light they had received a complaint about the Englishman in 2015.

The league resumed with three matches on Wednesday, all of which were paused in the sixth minute as players linked arms in the centre-circle to show their support.

In a statement, the NWSL Players' Association said: "Players will join together in solidarity at the centre circle for one minute in recognition of the six years it took for Mana [Shim], Sinead [Farrelly], and all those who fought for too long to be heard.

"We call on fans to stand in silence with us. During that time, we ask you to stand in that pain and discomfort with us, as we consider what too many of us have been asked to sit with for too long.

"We call on you to consider, in that minute, what is demanded of each of us to reclaim our league and our sport."

Three separate investigations into the allegations are due to be carried out by the NWSL, US Soccer and FIFA.

