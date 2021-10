Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's draw with Everton

“You make decisions throughout a long, long season,” Solskjaer said. “You have to manage the players’ workload and that was the decision and was, for me, the correct one. Anthony Martial came in and did well, scored a goal. Edinson Cavani needed minutes and he got an hour. We have to take those decisions at times.”

00:01:39, 2 hours ago