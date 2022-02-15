PSG plan to bring more star names to French capital

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to bring more superstars to the French capital to counterbalance the expected summer exit of Kylian Mbappe. The World Cup winner’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and has been linked with a dream move to Real Madrid. PSG are planning to respond by bringing French duo Zinedine Zidane and Paul Pogba to Ligue 1. Pogba’s contract situation at Manchester United is the same as Mbappe’s, so he will “almost certainly arrive on a free”. In the dugout, Les Bleus legend and long-term managerial target Zidane looks likely to replace the struggling Mauricio Pochettino, whether it is this summer or at a later date.

Paper Round’s view: How do you respond to losing one of the most promising young talents in world football? Throw some money at the wall and see what sticks. Pogba is undoubtably a top-class talent so it would be great to see him rediscover his form at PSG. However, is he the kind of player that will push the Parisians to become European champions? They need a holding midfielder and N’Golo Kante is the kind of player they should be targeting. Obviously Pogba would be free, so that doesn’t mean don’t sign him - but the club should be prioritising different roles. Replacing Mbappe’s position and adding some hard-working defensive players. Antonio Rudiger would be a shrewd signing for free from Chelsea.

Ronaldo disillusioned over poor Man Utd form

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United homecoming could come to a premature end after just one disappointing season. The Portuguese forward reportedly holds concerns over the Premier League club’s poor form. The Sun state that Ronaldo will only stay at Old Trafford if United qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League. The report reveals that the 37-year-old’s “most likely option” would be to replace the outgoing Kylian Mbappe and link up with long-term rival Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. Other options include heading to Bayern Munich to compete in the Bundesliga for the first time or reuniting with former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho at Serie A side Roma.

Paper Round’s view: The jaw-dropping return to Manchester United just has not worked out for Ronaldo. The Red Devils seemed like they have finally got out of their funk for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson departed back in 2013. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November and the club’s form has been disastrous. A move to PSG would be very interesting. Everyone in world football would love to see Ronaldo line up alongside Messi. Bayern surely won’t meet Ronaldo’s eye-watering wage demands - and the Bavarian’s already have Robert Lewandowski’s goalscoring talents. Roma wouldn’t make sense as they won’t qualify for the Champions League next season. Maybe we will see the ultimate dream team in Paris…

Villa transfer plans could be good news for Man Utd

Steven Gerrard is ready to continue spending this summer as Aston Villa add two Premier League midfielders to their transfer shortlist. The Midlands club are prioritising a “high-quality defensive midfielder” and have identified Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Brighton’s Yves Bissouma as their top targets. Villa have already had a £30-million bid for Bissouma rejected as he is valued at around £45 million by his parent club and there is interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United too. The Mirror report that Gerrard’s interest in the midfield pair could be good news for Manchester United, who have held long-term interest in Villa midfielder John McGinn.

Paper Round’s view: Gerrard looks like he means business at Villa. The former England and Liverpool captain brought the glory days back to Rangers and immediately showed his ambition when touching down at Villa Park. The signing of Lucas Digne and the loan of Philippe Coutinho have been instant successes and now the club plans to follow up with more smart summer signings. Bissouma and Ndidi are both Premier League proven and are good enough to be playing for clubs competing in Europe. Signing one (or both) would be brilliant for Villa. However, it definitely does not mean McGinn will leave. They can simply play alongside each other.

Germany giants join race for Chelsea striker

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have joined the battle to sign Chelsea forward Armando Broja. The 20-year-old striker is currently spending the season on loan at Southampton, but he has started to attract admirers in the Premier League, such as Arsenal. The Bundesliga pair are also interested in the possibility of signing Broja, but the wonderkid signed a five-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge before heading off on loan to the south coast last summer. Southampton are keen on keeping Broja at St Mary’s for another season on loan or in a permanent deal.

Paper Round’s view: Broja has been one of the bright sparks for Southampton this season. The youngster was not expected to be a starter when he first joined the side on loan, but he has quickly worked his way into the team and now has the attention of a handful of major clubs. It would be stupid of Chelsea to let him go. Yes – they may receive a decent transfer fee due to his age and contract situation, but the Blues could really use a young and hungry striker in their squad next season to provide competition for Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. Broja would be ideal. He wouldn’t expect to start, but he would be a game-changer from the bench and confident enough to step up and deputise if needed.

