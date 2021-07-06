Proud Dane Emily Pedersen reckons her country can make a shock sporting splash on both the fairways and the football pitch this week.

Scandinavian golf ace Pedersen, 25, is gearing up for a tilt at the London leg of the Aramco Team Series on a week when Denmark's footballers will bid to burst England's EURO 2020 bubble at Wembley.

The two nations meet in a seismic semi-final tomorrow while Pedersen, the reigning Race to Costa del Sol champion, will take to the course the next day for the innovative team event at St Albans' Centurion Club.

Sports-obsessed Pedersen can't take her eyes off the Euros and hopes channelling inspiration from her nation's footballers can fuel her pursuit of toppling Georgia Hall, Lexi Thompson and Anna Nordqvist in the unique competition.

Pedersen, the world No.69, said: "I'm super excited.

"Aramco is doing so much good for women's golf and I'm super happy to be playing in England. I love England, and London especially - it's going to be so nice to be there.

"Hopefully the boys from Denmark can get to the final of the Euros and it will be a fun time to be a Dane!

"It would be great [if both Denmark and Pedersen win]. I've been watching every game and it's really brought the nation together - I think we can go all the way.

"It will be amazing to play in a team at the Aramco Team Series the same week as the Euros finals.

"Hopefully at the Aramco Team Series, me and my team can perform really well. I love team sports and it's so fun to play for people other than just yourself.

"Because you're on a team you have someone to lean on - it's nice to have those other people, and that's what the Aramco Team Series is doing so well and is what makes it special.

"It's nice to have something different - we play for ourselves week in, week out so it's great to have something as a team."

Pedersen's football passion was intensified by the story around Christian Eriksen, who suffered a shock cardiac arrest in their opening group game against Finland.

That brought the united Danes even closer together and Pedersen, a five-time Ladies European Tour (LET) event winner, hopes to harness that spirit in St Albans this week.

Players will duel it out for a cool $1million prize pot on the Hertfordshire fairways, with the London leg kicking off a set of five LET events sponsored by Aramco in the USA, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

The LET field will take to courses in Sotogrande (August 5 to 7), New York (October 14 to 16) and Jeddah (November 10-12), with the Jeddah event taking place just days after the Aramco Saudi Ladies International - presented by Public Investment Fund - from November 4 to 7.

The distinctive format is also made special by the opportunity provided to UK amateur golfers, who could be the lucky player to hole an event-winning putt on the LET and scoop Pedersen and co valuable prize money.

A draft system will give amateur players the once-in-a-lifetime chance to join forces with three elite LET stars and excited Pedersen, who narrowly missed out on a top ten finish at last year's British Open, added: "It's a great opportunity for amateurs. That's one of the fundamental things golf is about - it's meant to be a sport where all ages, levels, genders can play together.

"I feel like this is a really great opportunity to take that to the next level. It's really fun to bring the fundamentals of golf back together at this kind of event.

"Hopefully it can get the blood pumping on the amateurs - they can have a real impact on the tournament and I think that's a good thing."

Emily Kristine Pedersen will compete in the Aramco Team Series - London, the first of five 2021 Ladies European Tour (LET) events sponsored by Aramco. For more information, visit aramcoteamseries.com

