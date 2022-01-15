Pep Guardiola says that 12 wins in a row is an 'incredible achievement' as Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0.

A Kevin de Bruyne stunner helped City extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points, and they are look almost unbeatable given their run of form.

Ad

And Guardiola was quick to hail his side's performance over the reigning European Champions.

Premier League 'He lost the ball many times' - Tuchel criticises Lukaku after City defeat 2 HOURS AGO

"(We) Absolutely deserved it," he told BT Sport. "They way we played, everything we have done, we cannot forget who we played, they are Euro champions, and how incredible a side they are. They defended well, they waited for transition to punish us and we won from one transition."

"The only problem we had was after we went 1-0, they stepped up, they ended with Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku all on the pitch, but the team were brilliant."

De Bruyne has suffered from a bout of Covid this season that limited his game time in Autumn, but once again proved the distance against top opposition.

His strike earned City all three points, and the Guardiola was full of praise for last season's PFA Player of the Year.

"We have won what we have done together," he added. "Now I want to push him (De Bruyne) more, he is a world class player, he has humility, is humble. He has won three Premier Leagues and a lot of prizes, but I want more, because I know he can do it.

He has everything, he missed a bit of confidence this season, he struggled a bit but he knows what he can do. His mum and dad have to be so proud of him."

And while many fans will see Guardiola at the top of the table with City and know that recent history suggests they are home and dry, the Spaniard was more reserved in his expectations while praising his side's run of form.

"Twelve victories in a row is incredible, so we must keep going," said Guardiola.

"If Liverpool win their games in hand it is eight points, so my job is to take out of the heads of the players what people will say. We are more than pleased but there is a lot of a job to do."

Premier League Tottenham vs Arsenal postponed 3 HOURS AGO