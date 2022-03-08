Pep Guardiola says he is still “so angry” with Kyle Walker after he was banned for three matches following a red card in Manchester City’s final Champions League group game in December.

Walker was shown a straight red for a kick on RB Leipzig forward Andre Silva, with City already having qualified for the knockout stages.

Walker will miss the second leg of City’s last-16 clash with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday and also the first leg of their quarter-final tie if they advance.

“Kyle Walker deserved the three, he did a stupid thing,” said City manager Guardiola.

"I am still so angry with him. He knows it. He's so important for us. See how he played against Manchester United? Against Leipzig he did this action when we had qualified, he deserved it.

"The club appealed, I do not agree. Hopefully he will learn for the future."

City are in a commanding position against Sporting after an impressive 5-0 victory in the first leg in Portugal.

That result should be enough to ensure comfortable progress into the quarter-finals, but they will be missing several players in defence at the Etihad Stadium.

Joao Cancelo misses out with illness, Walker is suspended, and Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are both injured.

On Ake, Guardiola said: “Tomorrow is too risky and with Ruben out for a long time we cannot risk another central defender. I know we have five days before [Crystal] Palace, after this game we have some recovery days but we cannot lose Nathan. It’s too risky, the doctor said to me.”

“We have just three defenders, so we have to adapt and use the second team and see what we can do. We will see the training today and see what we will do.

“Of course, we got an incredible result in the first leg and it’s 5-0 but nothing is done, football is unpredictable. The pride of the Sporting players, they want to perform well and we have to be ready."

Guardiola also praised club captain Fernandinho, who is out of contract in the summer.

"I am so glad to have him," said Guardiola. "He is an incredible player and captain.

"At the beginning of the season, he struggled a little bit off the holidays to have the rhythm but now I have the feeling he is getting better."

Goalkeeper Ederson described his fellow Brazilian as “more than a captain”.

“He has very strong leadership, he is a very important player, very experienced, he's been at City the longest, he is more than a captain.

“He guides young players and helps us every day with our day-to-day work. He is a fundamental figure for our team.

“That reflects on the years he’s been here- - this his ninth - I hope he continues this work. I don't know what he will do after this year because it's the last year in his contract. I know the club are doing all they can.

“He guides and advises both young and experienced players.

“Certain times, some players may be relaxed a little, but he tells players to be focused for 90 minutes and always look for another goal - that's why he has a position of leadership and respect throughout the team.”

