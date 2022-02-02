WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Don’t cry because it’s Auba…

Sooo. *Twiddles thumbs*. There isn’t exactly much to say. Deadline day was Monday, the FA Cup fourth round starts on Friday, here we are on Wednesday. In limbo. A bit like that gap between Christmas and New Year. Anything you wanna talk about? No? Okay. Cool. Cool…

Played five-a-side last night. That was fun. Scored. Lost, heavily. So yeah, how, er, how about that Aubameyang eh? I guess that’s as good a start as any.

Despite leaving on sad terms he at least got a five-paragraph farewell from Arsenal, the same amount Laurent Koscielny was afforded when leaving acrimoniously three years ago.

“We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career and thank him for his contribution to the club,” Arsenal concluded, while Aubameyang took to Instagram himself to address his departure.

“To the Arsenal fans, thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me.

“Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

“I have always been 100% focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts - but that is football.

“I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future! Love, Auba.”

Now, well, now we wait for Barcelona. He was pictured training on Tuesday – if you squint in the tweet below you can see him – but is yet to be confirmed. Given this is a club that has struggled to register players in recent months, it is not entirely promising when they go silent and instead plaster their social media with Adama Traore content.

It was expected to be confirmed on Tuesday4, still no news today, so the wait goes on. For now.

World Cup wins

Okay so it’s not actually that quiet on the football front at the moment.

South Korea confirmed their place at the World Cup, becoming the 15th nation to do so, while overnight Raphinha and Philippe Coutinho (with a screamer!) were on target in a 4-0 win for Brazil over Paraguay.

Brazil comfortably top the qualifying table in South America. Argentina are second, enjoying a tight 1-0 win over Colombia, while Ecuador and Uruguay are in pole position to reach Qatar too.

Hey, new Tottenham signing Rodrigo Bentancur even scored Uruguay’s opener inside a minute during their 4-1 victory over Venezuela.

That’s like, good, and not actually Spursy. So that’s something.

End of the road for Poch?

The tenure that never really took off looks as though it will come to a close at the end of the season, or maybe even sooner.

Paris Saint-Germain’s last-16 Coupe de France defeat to Nice on Monday night resulted in reports on Tuesday that Mauricio Pochettino will not take charge of the club beyond the summer.

He’ll always have the 2020-21 Coupe de France, his only trophy as a manager to date, and though they are cantering towards the Ligue 1 title – currently 11 points clear of Nice – it could be au revoir in March if PSG fail to make it past Real Madrid in the Champions League.

No doubt managing for the majority of the season will allow Pochettino to put a league title on his CV, but not seeing out the job could damage his chances of a next move – club-to-be Manchester United may put a sacking in the against column when weighing up the Argentine with Erik ten Hag.

IN OTHER NEWS

The Chaaampignons

Some pizza-based football news, or should that be tomato-based football-pizza news. Anyway, what a story this is.

UEFA had taken an issue with, and threatened to sue , Shademan Souri for calling one of his pizzas, wait for it, “Champignons League”, but they have since climbed down from this stance.

The Pizza Wolke pizzeria in Gießen, Germany, can continue making their mushroom pizzas, with UEFA having a bit of pun with its statement after an initial backlash.

“Clearly some people are making a meal of this story,” UEFA said. “This instance seems to be a case of an over-zealous local trademark agent acting too hastily.

“The UEFA Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza.”

And breathe.

RETRO CORNER

We’ve just discovered it’s nine years to the day since Hartley and Poole scored for Hartlepool United in a 2-1 win over Notts County. Peter Hartley and James Poole, to be precise, and that’s the sort of pointless throwback we’re all about at Warm-Up HQ.

COMING UP

So as we’ve discovered, Friday can wait, because there’s a decent night of football on Wednesday evening. It starts at 7pm with Senegal taking on Burkina Faso, then at 7.45pm you have the Old Firm derby, while at the same time in-form Derby continue their mission to beat the Championship drop at also-in-form Huddersfield Town, while out-of-form Cardiff head to even-more-out-of-form Barnsley.

