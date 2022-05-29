Chaos broke out in Ligue 1 yet again on Sunday night as Saint-Etienne were relegated at the hands of Auxerre.

The two teams were playing in the second leg of their relegation/promotion playoff after Saint-Etienne had taken a 1-1 draw from the first leg.

Ad

The scores also finished 1-1 in the second leg, and the two teams moved to penalty to decide if Auxerre would replace Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 next year.

Ligue 1 Mbappe at the double as PSG battle back to beat Saint Etienne 26/02/2022 AT 19:47

In October 2021 the club were ordered to play their games behind closed doors after fan protests, and their last game of the regular season against Monaco was also staged without fans because of further trouble.

Both incidents formed part of a string of incidents in French football over the course of the 2021/22 season, which became serious enough to attract attention from the French government.

Another controversy was added to the list when Auxerre won the penalty shootout, which led to an invasion from Saint-Etienne fans who brought flares onto the pitch, with reports of players from both sides being chased by supporters, and also that fireworks were let off down the players’ tunnel.

If the reports are accurate then it seems certain Saint-Etienne will start the season in Ligue 2 behind closed doors, too.

Ligue 1 Dembele penalty gives Lyon important derby win against rock-bottom Saint-Etienne 21/01/2022 AT 19:14