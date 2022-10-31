Football’s players’ union has warned that current rules over concussion are "jeopardising player safety" and again asked for temporary concussion substitutions.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) was asked to make these changes before the current season got underway, and the Professional Footballers’ Association claimed that the current practices “put players at risk”.

IFAB states that temporary substitutions for concussion are “not foreseen at this stage” because the symptoms of concussion can take several days to show up.

Head of the PFA’s brain health department, Dr Adam White, said: "Put simply, the current laws of the game are jeopardising player health and safety.

"Permanent substitutions do not allow medical teams to assess a player with a potentially serious brain injury in an appropriate environment.

"The rules, as they are, create an extremely challenging situation and offer no support to medical personnel."

The subject of concussion is back in the news after Emiliano Martinez was subbed at the weekend due to concerns over concussion when he collided with fellow Aston Villa player Tyrone Mings in the game against Newcastle on Saturday.

"He should be able to go off and be assessed for 10 minutes and the subs should be able to come on, and that [Martinez going down a second time] is what happens 10 minutes later," BBC pundit Alan Shearer said

"If he goes off and he's assessed, there's no way that he's allowed back on the field of play, like he is in this instance. It shouldn't happen. They're failing players by not allowing temporary substitutions to come on."

While clubs can make substitutions for concussed players outside of the usual allowance of five players, there is not yet a temporary sub allowed for a head injury assessment which would allow players back onto the pitch if it were deemed safe.

