Some international breaks are quiet affairs. The tournament is a distant prospect, the games are gentle and slow, the stakes feels low. Not this one. At least, not in Europe, for we're in the end game now. Two years of qualifying boils down to two matches, and almost every group is still up in the air. Only Denmark and Germany have secured their place in Qatar.

And just in time, the big teams are taking control of events. Portugal went to the top of Group A in impressively unimpressive fashion, failing to get anything out of the Republic of Ireland. Except, that is, a single point, and thanks to that they just need to avoid defeat at home to Serbia. Pepe will be suspended, after committing two Pepe-able offences, but that might be a blessing in disguise.

Pepe of Portugal fouls Callum Robinson of Republic of Ireland before being shown a second yellow card Image credit: Getty Images

Similarly, Spain are back on top of Group B, after a resoundingly Spanish victory over Spain: they took the lead and then never gave the ball back. They would still have needed a last-day win over Sweden, had the Swedes not contrived to lose 2-0 in Georgia. The big talking point from that game was the pitch invader that tried to fight Zlatan Ibrahimović, which seems like a bad idea on about four hundred different levels.

As it is, Sweden will have to go to Spain and win. But even if those groups don't shift from here, nobody's going to want Sweden or Serbia in the play-offs. Or Italy/Switzerland, or England/Poland, or Netherlands/Norway. This time around the play-offs are single-legged, 12 teams into three. They are going to be absolutely brutal. Winning the group is always nice, but this time around it's crucial. Nobody wants to bet a World Cup place against 90 minutes from Erling Braut Haaland.

Winter Wallcharts

Get your calendars out. Get your spreadsheets out. Get your astrological tables out. The Premier League has decided how it's going to contort around the 2022 World Cup, and a quick look at the proposed dates tells us one thing for certain: it's going to be very, very busy.

Eight days is the cushion. Eight short and tiny days. The Premier League will stuff 16 rounds of fixtures into the first half of the season, between August 6th and November 13th. The tournament starts on the 21st and finishes, with England losing to Wales in the final, on December 18th. And then the Premier League returns on Boxing Day. Have yourself a merry almost-Christmas.

By our count, that time frame includes 15 weekends, and therefore 14 midweeks. But we'll lose two of those midweeks and one of the weekends to, you guessed it, an international break, which runs from the 19th to the 27th of September. So — scribbling on envelope — 14 Premier League games at the weekends, two more midweek, six more midweeks for European group stages — subtract the seven, carry the one — that leaves four midweeks free for however much of the League Cup feels necessary.

It's a silly-looking word, when you write it out a few times. Midweek, midweek, midweek. They're going to do something weird to the League Cup, aren't they?

That international break may look hilarious in the circumstances, but it's going to have to serve as tournament prep for any team with a big Premier League contingent. Eight days before a tournament is nothing at all: knock one of those off for post-game recovery, knock another off for travel, and you've barely time to inflate the unicorns. Perhaps there might be a genuine competitive advantage to being drawn in Groups G or H. Three more days of trust exercises and temperature acclimatisation, three more days with the big whiteboard.

And another thought occurs. The Warm-Up would never dream of suggesting that professional footballers might seek to manipulate the disciplinary system in their favour. But if we were to suggest such a thing, we might note that picking up a red card on the last weekend before the World Cup, just to get a few extra days at home afterwards, might not be an unforgivable sin. Have yourself a Kevin Nolan Christmas. Alledgedly.

Insurance Policy

Yesterday's Gerrard and Lampard joke involved them not being able to manage together in the same league. Today's will have to be the precise opposite, something about them both bombing on at the same time. At this point we'd like to bring Paul Scholes into things, just for old time's sake, but he seems to be keeping quite busy these days.

Lampard is being heavily linked with the Norwich job. We don't make any claims to being In The Know, but we're pretty sure Norwich are going down this season, and that makes the position of head coach a very weird one indeed. It's essentially a palliative gig: manage the relegation in such a way as to suggest an immediate return is possible, preserve what can be preserved of morale and the squad, and then come back straight away next season.

You see the problem, right? The best manager in the world for getting relegated to and then promoted from the Championship is probably Daniel Farke, and they've just sacked him.

Lampard left Chelsea in January, and has been touring the TV studios while Thomas Tuchel makes the players he left behind look much better for his absence. Presumably he has also been doing all the things one might expect from a man who had his dream job and lost it: reflecting, studying, talking to other coaches. Imagine, if you like, some kind of self-improvement montage. Like Rocky, but with training cones.

All managerial appointments are risks. But however well Lampard has interviewed, this one feels like a very off-brand, un-Norwich risk. The club's whole schtick over the last few seasons has been to ignore the roiling circus of the Premier League: go up, go down, but don't get caught overstretching. They found Daniel Farke by nosing around the German coaching system, and we can all agree that went quite well. It seems baffling that they're not trying to repeat the trick.

IN OTHER NEWS

Here's Lucas Paqueta securing Brazil's place at Qatar 2022. The finish is excellent, and the pass from Neymar is delightful: an improvised first-time stab that just happens to travel at the perfect angle and the perfect weight, meaning that Lucas doesn't have to take the touch he doesn't have time for.

HAT TIP

Barring some wild act of team sheet treason from Rob Page, Gareth Bale will win his 100th cap for Wales this Saturday against Belarus. Over at the Guardian , his teammates have been reminiscing about his international career, and his growth from a "young, very skinny kid who was a bit shy" to "the superhero".

One of my first camps, I went out of the hotel door and him and Wayne Hennessey are putting golf balls in the corridor. It reminds you that every footballer is human, whether you’re a millionaire superstar or further down the ladder. Gareth genuinely enjoys coming to play for Wales. He just enjoys his life without getting too hung up on the serious aspect of it."

RETRO CORNER

And hey, since we're in the mood, here's the Welsh FA's best guess at Bale's best five goals in red (and occasionally in white). Your friendly neighbourhood Warm-Up was in the crowd for the second of these Slovakia free-kicks. It was a sunny day in Bordeaux and it was absolutely wonderful.

So, now that you've watched that, a theory. In 2016, Slovakia's goalkeeper Matúš Kozáčik takes a large and ultimately disastrous step to his left, anticipating that Bale will go over the wall. Was he thinking, perhaps, of the first goal in this video, a free-kick against Slovakia some ten years earlier which flew over the wall and into the top corner?

Admittedly that wasn't past Kozáčik, so we have to assume some kind of Slovak keepers' braintrust working away in the background. But it's quite striking, if nothing else. He'd probably have saved the first one.

COMING UP

More internationals! England could do with a result against Albania, Italy and Switzerland scrap it out for the top spot in Group C, and Scotland are off to Moldova. And then Uruguay against Argentina, which sounds like it might be fun.

Have a good weekend. Tom Adams will be here on Monday.

