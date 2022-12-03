The world of football sent messages of support for Brazilian football legend Pele after a report in his homeland said he is receiving end-of-life care in hospital.

The 82-year-old, widely regarded alongside Diego Maradona as the greatest player of all time, was admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

Ad

At the time it was described as a routine visit, but Brazilian newspaper Folha de S Paulo report that he was admitted as he was not responding to chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer.

World Cup 'Senegal very strong despite Mane's absence' - Southgate praise for AFCON champions AN HOUR AGO

Pele, who won three World Cups, had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021, and this week was diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe tweeted: “Pray for the King.”

England captain Harry Kane said: "We are very sad to hear news of him being ill but we wish him well, not just me but the whole England set-up. He's an inspiration, an incredible person."

Former Germany forward Jurgen Klinsmann said on the BBC: "Pele is just such a wonderful person. The outstanding personality of world football. We can just pray and hope for the best but it's very sad news."

In Qatar, which is holding the 2022 World Cup, buildings were illuminated with a “Get well soon” message for Pele.

Pele’s only Brazilian club of his career, Santos, tweeted: "It's the whole world wishing you well, King Pele."

Pele had earlier thanked fans for messages, saying on Instagram: "It's always nice to receive positive messages like this.

"Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes."

Pele holds the record for goal scoring for the Brazilian national team, with 77 goals in just 92 appearances.

He played for Santos between 1956 and 1974, and then moved to the New York Cosmos for 1975-1977.

For his Brazilian side he scored 643 goals in 659 official appearances, while in the United States he netted 66 times in 107 games.

In addition to his goals for Brazil, he won six Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A titles, 10 Paulista league titles, and also won the Copa Libertadores tournament twice.

World Cup 'Pele an inspiration' - Kane wishes Brazilian great well AN HOUR AGO