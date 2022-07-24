Antonio Conte feels that Bayern Munich have been a “bit disrespectful” to Tottenham after Julian Nagelsmann refused to rule out a move for Harry Kane.

It is well documented that the Bundesliga champions are in the market for a striker after Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona, and on Friday, Nagelsmann was full of praise for Tottenham’s talisman Kane, describing him as a “brilliant player” but a “very expensive” one.

"[He's] one of the best forwards,” Nagelsmann added.

“[He's] perhaps one of two or three who can play as a centre forward [as well as a] No 10, but he's very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet. He could score a lot in the Bundesliga, I don't know the price, but it's really tough for Bayern Munich. We'll see what happens in the future."

Asked about Bayern's apparent pursuit of Kane, following Tottenham's 2-1 pre-season win at Rangers, Conte hit out at Nagelsmann’s comments.

"Honestly I didn't hear this. For sure I'm a coach who doesn't talk about players from other teams.

"I don't know why [this happened]. The situation at Tottenham is very clear. The plan is very clear with the club. Harry is a part of the project. He is a very important part of the project and yeah only rumours.

"At the same time, I don't like to speak about players from another club. If I want to do something I go to speak to the club, not through the media.

"I think maybe it's a bit disrespectful for the other club. This is my way. This is my way to face the situation with other players."

Kane, who scored twice in Spurs' pre-season win at Ibrox, has less than two years left on his current Spurs deal but there is talk of a new deal being placed on the table to keep him in London.

