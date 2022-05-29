Sadio Mane has decided to leave Liverpool this summer, with the star forward said to be ready for a new challenge after six years at the club.

The Senegal international has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who are on the hunt for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Mane, who played the full 90 minutes of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final, promised to make an announcement on his future shortly, and, according to reports, he wants to move away from Merseyside.

Mane will let the club know of his desire to leave, according to Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted: “FC Bayern are strong contenders- but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final”.

Having recently missed out on Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the 30-year-old, and a move to the Bernabeu would be obviously be a bitter to swallow after events at Stade de France.

Mane, who has won the Premier League, Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time with the Reds, has been directly involved in 28 goals in 51 appearances this season.

In total, he has netted 120 goals since his move from Southampton in 2016, becoming a key part of a formidable three-man attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino and keeping his place despite the addition of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

