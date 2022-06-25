Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is keen on a move to Barcelona, according to a report, but “there is no sense that he is about to force the issue”.

The Portugal international played an integral role as Pep Guardiola’s side retained their Premier League last season and he is again attracting the interests of the Spanish giants.

And Silva, according to The Athletic , would be open to a move to La Liga, even if he is not willing to publicly state as much. He is, after all, enjoying his game and life in Manchester, it is understood.

“This is the second summer in a row Bernardo has wanted to move to Spain but there is no sense that he is about to force the issue”, say The Athletic.

Silva is currently on holiday and is due to report back to Manchester on July 11. His camp is said to be relaxed about his future, “realising the 27-year-old’s future lies in others’ hands”.

City have not yet received a formal offer from Barcelona because of the Spanish club’s well-known financial predicament and they will need to “free up enough cash” if a move is to be made.

The Premier League champions will not hold Silva against his will, but it may take an offer of £80 million to capture his signature.

La Liga president Javier Tebas fuelled the speculation on Thursday when he said: “If FC Barcelona successfully activates their economic levers, they will be able to sign [Robert] Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva and other players.”

Guardiola recently poured cold water on speculation linking Silva - who has three years left on his contract - with a move away from the Etihad.

"As of today, I think Bernardo Silva will stay with us," he said.

"Our goal, as a club, is for him to stay. This is our intention, although we have always said we don't want unhappy players in the squad."

