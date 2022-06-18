Eddie Nketiah has signed a new-long term contract with Arsenal and will play in Thierry Henry’s iconic 14 shirt number going forward, the club has announced.

The 23-year-old’s contract was due to expire at The Emirates at the end of the month, but the club has moved to secure his future after he finished the season in scintillating form, scoring five goals in his final eight appearances.

The reported five-year new contract puts an end to transfer speculation linking him to other Premier League and Bundesliga clubs.

Manager Mikel Arteta said: “I’m delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club.

"We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him.”

In a further boost, Nketiah is also taking the legendary No. 14 shirt, famously worn by all-time recorded scorer Henry, having previously worn No. 30.

Nketiah is a product of Arsenal’s youth academy, joining the Gunners aged just 14, and has gone on to make 92 first-team appearances and scoring 23 goals since his debut in 2017.

During his time at the north London club, he has won the FA Cup and Community Shield.

He is England Under-21's all-time top scorer with 16 goals in 17 appearances and captained the side that won the 2021 European Under-21 Championships.

