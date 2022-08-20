BT Sport pundit and Tottenham great Glenn Hoddle believes there is much more yet to come from the team under manager Antonio Conte.

Tottenham have picked up seven points from a possible nine to go top of the Premier League table – temporarily at least – with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Antonio Conte’s side haven’t exactly set the world alight with their performances but are still managing to pick up impressive results, including a 1-1 draw at Chelsea last weekend where they scored a late equaliser.

Hoddle believes the signs are looking promising for Spurs.

“Without playing fantastically well, there’s more yet to come from this team without a doubt,” he said.

“The major difference for me, last week against Chelsea, the way we played, we should have lost that game; we didn’t, we got a point from somewhere we don’t get many points.

“Today we weren’t at our very best, second half we improved but it was quite easy to improve.

“There is a lot more to come from this team, I’m telling you that now and they’re top of the league right now and that’s a great sign for Tottenham and Tottenham fans.”

This was a fixture that Spurs lost 2-0 last season, with goals from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendonker inflicting a third successive defeat on Conte.

It is the fact that Spurs dug deep, kept a clean sheet and grabbed all three points this time around that gives Hoddle hope for the current squad.

Hoddle said: “The performance was a similar one to maybe last season or the season before; we would have ended up drawing that or losing that. So there’s an improvement instantly and I think long-term that will come.

“They’re mentally stronger now as well. They’ve got [Ivan] Perisic, and he’s a winner. They’ve got [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg and [Rodrigo] Bentancur, players with strength but can use the ball. So at the end of the day, it’s not only the physical side, it’s also the mental side.

“Not many teams will want to come and play Tottenham at the moment because they’re playing okay and they’re getting points.”

Fellow BT Sport pundit and former England international Joe Cole added: “They’re big guys now, Tottenham. They dominate and score from the set-piece. They’ve added that to their game, it’s an incremental improvement.”

