Nottingham Forest have begun talks with Manchester United in the hope of signing Dean Henderson on loan with the option to buy, with personal terms already agreed upon.

The Man United player is currently the club’s second-choice keeper behind David de Gea, and Forest are looking to negotiate an option to buy for £20 million, according to reports from Fabrizio Romano.

In August of 2020, a mere weeks after he was promoted to the senior team, Henderson signed a new long-term contract that would keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025.

However, it has become clear that he will not find the consistent game time he craves at the club.

Henderson only played three matches for the Red Devils last season, one time in each cup competition that United were in, despite the troubling form of De Gea.

Newcastle United are also interested in the 25-year-old keeper but are not likely to ramp up talks with United unless conditions of the transfer change.

Nottingham Forest were promoted back into the Premier League for the first time since 1999 after defeating Huddersfield Town in the play-offs at Wembley.

Brice Samba was the team’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, however, the Congolese turned down a new deal, and is likely to leave the club ahead of the 2022/23 season, and head to a club in France.

Should the deal be completed, it would mean that 21-year-old midfielder James Garner, who made 41 appearances for Nottingham Forest on loan from United last season, would be unable to stay at the club, given that Premier League clubs are not allowed to have more than one player on loan from the same club at the same time.

Henderson has had experience going on loan spells before, having done so at both Shrewsbury and Sheffield United.

His only England appearance came in November of 2020, and while he was included in his country’s squad for the Euros last summer, he was forced to withdraw due to a hip injury, with Aaron Ramsdale replacing him in the camp.

