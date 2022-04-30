Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his side's 1-0 win at Newcastle as the Reds moved back to the top of the Premier League table.

Naby Keita's 19th-minute goal proved decisive as Liverpool found a way even without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahim Konate, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah in the starting XI.

The result moves them two points above Manchester City who play at Leeds United later on Saturday, and Klopp is aware of how crucial this victory could be come the end of may.

"It’s the most difficult of circumstances. A team in form, a crowd waiting for ages for proper success," Klopp told BT Sport.

"Coming here with five changes and building pretty much a new setup is really difficult, so the performance was absolutely outstanding. I loved it. We controlled the game in so many ways.

"The only plan they had was the long ball to our right side. The impact we have from the bench is outstanding. Joe Gomez, what a game. Naby Keita, what a game. James Milner, what a game. Diogo Jota – my god, what a game. Then you see Andy Robertson in the 93rd minute, making the run.

"You can’t really defend them properly because it’s always these long balls. It’s really difficult to get a feeling for the game, but it’s obviously not the first time these things happen. We had to put Joel [Matip] wide and Joe [Gomez] on the side. We had to put Naby [Keita] in front of the challenges.

"Our people were outstanding and Newcastle are obviously a really passionate crowd. Winning here is special."

Klopp insisted his focus now immediately turns to the Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Villarreal, with the Reds leading 2-0 in the tie.

"I didn’t think a second until now about Manchester City," he said.

"I’m thinking immediately now about Villarreal [in the Champions League]."

