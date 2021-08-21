Mikel Arteta has backed Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to rediscover his best form.

The forward had a tough time for Arsenal last term, as he was guilty of missing chances and his productivity dipped markedly.

Aubameyang had hoped to hit the ground running in the new campaign, but he was set back by a positive Covid-19 test.

Gunners boss Arteta will not rush the forward back to action, but is confident the 32-year-old can hit form with the help of his team-mates.

When asked if he feels Aubameyang can return to his sizzling best, Arteta replied: “Absolutely I do because he's done it his whole career.

"Last year was a really special context for a player to go through. There were a lot of things he had to go through both professionally and in his private life.

“We are trying to give all the help and support we can to make him happy - which I think is a really important word for him - in order to perform, to flow, and to play with confidence and do what he has always done."

Arsenal will welcome fans back to the Emirates against Chelsea on Sunday. The game is likely to come too soon for Aubameyang, but Arteta feels the Gabon international will thrive with supporters roaring him on.

"It depends on his personal life, how it is going to be, professionally, how he takes himself, and his level of motivation,” Arteta said.

I think he's a player who needs the fans. He's very engaged and linked emotionally to them so I think that's something that's going to help him.

"I am getting the sense from him that he is ready to kick on but he got Covid and has been away for a while, so now we have to work him back physically to his best condition because that's also something which is very important in his game."

