Pep Guardiola has confirmed Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City.

The Portuguese has been one of City’s standout performers in recent seasons, although he was not as influential in their Premier League-winning 2020/21 campaign.

Bernardo is reported to be a target for Liga champions Atletico Madrid, and Guardiola has confirmed the forward wants to move on.

“He's our player,” Guardiola said of Bernardo. “Not just Bernardo, there are two, three or four players that want to leave. But they are our players under contract and when they bring some offer and their agents come here and they want to leave, we are open to discuss absolutely everything. But it depends on them.

“Otherwise, they will continue training really well, they will stay here and I will decide if they stay or don't stay.

The players who want to leave know the door is open because we don't want anyone here unsatisfied but they have to bring someone. Otherwise, they will stay here.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims Atletico are keen to bring Bernardo to the Spanish capital this summer, and Guardiola’s statement has opened the door for Diego Simeone to make a move.

Bernardo has taken his game to new levels since joining City from Monaco in 2017, but it appears the 26-year-old is ready for a fresh challenge.

Atletico would appear to be a good option, as Bernardo’s high-octane style would fit perfectly with Simeone’s tactical outlook.

