Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has written to the Spurs fans admitting the club “lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA" after a turbulent season and aims a thinly veiled dig at Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham have disappointed domestically as the north London club go another campaign without winning any silverware and are to finish outside the Champions League places with two games left of the Premier League season.

Mourinho was sacked for a string of poor results and largely uninspiring football on the same day the club announced plans to be part of a breakaway European Super League which they withdrew from days later after fan pressure.

Premier League Return of fans critical to Battle of the Bridge II - The Warm-Up 7 HOURS AGO

Levy says Spurs are focused on overall improvement and are looking to appoint a permanent head coach who will deliver "free-flowing, attacking and entertaining" football to "return to playing football with the style for which we are known."

"As a club we have been so focused on delivering the stadium and dealing with the impact of the pandemic, that I feel we lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA," Levy wrote in his programme notes ahead of the return of 10,000 supporters for Tuesday night's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

"Our work in the community and with the NHS is an example of when we get it right, but we don’t get everything right. It has never been because we don’t care about or respect you, our fans – nothing could be further from the truth.

"We have announced we shall establish a club advisory panel that we believe will provide wide, authentic representation and ensure our fans are at the heart of club decisions, with the chair to be appointed annually as a non-executive of the board with full voting rights, a first for any Premier League club.

"The new stadium is pivotal to generating revenues to invest in the squad. Every single penny generated gets reinvested back into our club.

"We are absolutely clear that central to our ambitions is a successful football team – it is what we all crave. We have come close over the last seven seasons and everyone’s focus is on a return to regular Champions League participation and competing for honours.

I have said it many times and I will say it again – everything we do is in the long-term interests of the club. I have always been and will continue to be ambitious for our club and its fans.

'He is 100% committed' - Mason on Kane rumours

"This season, for many reasons, we have not met our raised expectations on the pitch," he wrote.

"Since we lost the Champions League final in June 2019, we have invested in excess of £250m in new players. Everyone had high hopes with the squad we had assembled.

"Unfortunately, despite sitting top of the Premier League in December, we have not been able to sustain this position. We reached the Carabao Cup Final, however we had a disappointing exit from the Europa League and now find ourselves fighting to qualify for Europe, having competed in European competition for 14 of the last 15 seasons.

We shall focus on the recruitment of a new head coach. We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known – free-flowing, attacking and entertaining - whilst continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our academy alongside experienced talent.

Transfers Mbappe's Real move at risk, Kane will have to force exit – Transfer Notebook YESTERDAY AT 10:51