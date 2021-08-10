Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has confirmed his shoulder surgery was a success.

Rashford had been nursing the problem through last season and Euro 2020, and elected to have a procedure as opposed to a period of rest.

The issue is likely to rule the forward out for a couple of months, but he is happy with how the procedure went and is looking ahead to his rehabilitation.

“Thank you for all the well wishes. I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well. A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good,” Rashford wrote on Twitter.

The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, with the Red Devils entertaining Leeds United the following day.

Prior to undergoing shoulder surgery, it was predicted that Rashford would likely be out of action for two months.

Should Rashford be sidelined into October, the 23-year-old would miss seven Premier League games and the opening two rounds of Champions League action.

